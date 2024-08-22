+3,083 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot" (22/8/2024)

Hello traders,

Today i traded Gold and NAS100 index, using "Supply Demand EA ProBot" .



I opened the charts i selected the trading direction and then i let the EA do all the work for me. All the setting were done through the trading panel.



After two hours the EA had placed 6 trades in total, 5 of them were in green and 1 of them were in loss.





I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023









NOTE : On the trading panel i select to trade on SuperNarrow, Narrow and Medium zones,



and by checking the Daily timeframe on NAS100 i selected the Buy trading direction, and on Gold the Sell trading direction.

It is important to see the higher timeframes and identify the bias of the pair we plan to trade.











