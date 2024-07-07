All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts Sunday morning Bitcoin recap. 7 July 2024, 08:40 Gabor Bocsak 0 225 Sunday morning recap on the Bitcoin chart...how I trade.... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller #bitcoin, forex Source To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 39 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 60 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 50 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 47 0 1 Beyond Backtests: Building Robust Expert Advisors for Gold and Bitcoin Trading Systems 75 0 1 The Trading Data Revolution: What If Price Is Only One Percent of the Information? Analytics & Forecasts 57 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 191 0 The Psychology of Consistency Trading Systems 65 0 Ashinton: More Than Trading Software Trading Systems 67 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 29 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 40 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 42 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 46 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 38 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 39 0 1 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 28 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 25 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 31 0 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 71 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB