Imagine a Buy and Sell Pressure monitor on your chart that shows in REAL-TIME this data, bar by bar? Well, imagine no more. We present you an exclusive creation of Minions Labs: Aggression On Bars indicator. On every new bar on your chart, this indicator will start counting in real-time the BUY/SELL pressure and present this data statistics directly inside your chart. As soon as a new bar is created in your chart, the counter restarts. Simple and effective. Just watch the video to see it running live. The only recommendation is that the Symbol being analyzed - and this is because of the nature of the market, not the indicator itself - should be Liquid, otherwise, you will obviously be having wrong readings and whipsaws every time.

SETTINGS FOR AGGRESSION ON BARS

Delta percent (BUY versus SELL) to start the monitoring. The values are up to the trader according to his/her strategies, asset being traded, timeframe, time of the day, etc. There is NO right value. The threshold being hit, the timer starts counting how many seconds elapsed within the threshold chosen.

Time elapsed to stop the monitoring (when to stop counting the BUY/SELL data).

Do you want to force the counting to stop/restart on every new Bar?

Volume Type to use in monitoring: Real Volume or Ticks.

Text Styles for the real-time monitor: Color for Buy/Sell/Idle/Winning sides.

Labels Positioning: X/Y offsets on the chart, Font type, and Font size.

SEE FOR YOURSELF







EA FRIENDLY

Just call this indicator with iCustom() following the parameters list found in the last screenshot below. To read the values of the indicator use the following Buffers:

#0 = BUY Volume data

#1 = SELL Volume data

#2 = Delta between BUY and SELL (in %)

#3 = Is the Delta within the user-defined threshold (1=YES / 0=NO)

#4 = Time elapsed within the threshold (in seconds)

All buffers are set with ArraySetAsSeries() as TRUE, so the "zero" elements of the buffers are the data from the current/most recent bar. Not sure if this indicator is for you? No problem, just try our DEMO version FREE of charge, directly from our sister website: https://tradertools.store/platform/metatrader-5/volume-indicators/aggression-on-bars-demo/

TRY IT FOR YOURSELF! AND BE AHEAD OF THE GAME!







