Scalper Inside Pro v6 Update – New Exclusive Strategy 3

Today we will talk about the long-awaited major update of the Scalper Inside Pro indicator to version v6.0.

Going straight to version v6.0 suggests that the changes in the indicator are so significant that we can consider it the next milestone in the indicator’s lifecycle. The main change is the addition of one more unique strategy to the two already existing ones. This event has been postponed for a long time as we have conducted extensive research in search of an interesting and unique solution that would yield satisfactory results. Therefore, we are especially pleased to present you with the new version of the Scalper Inside Pro v6.0 indicator. Next, we will take a closer look at the new features of the indicator.

Read more about update here.

Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53124

Features of the New Exclusive Strategy 3

The new exclusive Strategy 3 in version v6.0 of the indicator performs well across various types of markets: Forex, Metals, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Futures, Cryptocurrencies. However, the strategy shows the best results on the M5 timeframe and in the stock, futures, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency markets.

You can select a strategy in the indicator settings:

As noted earlier, the new strategy is adapted to the M5 time frame and its sensitivity is regulated by the ‘Strategy 1-3 Sensitivity‘ setting of the indicator. But you can also easily set up the indicator to work on higher timeframes, if you use higher timeframes as working timeframes.

The complexity of Strategy 3 calculations does not currently allow us to implement features such as automatic optimization and the Reject Filter module. Perhaps these features will be considered in the future, but it is too early to say, as they would require significant work to implement.

Examples of Strategy 3 in Action



Read more about update here .

--- 🍀 Good Luck & Big Profits



