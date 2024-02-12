Today's trading video by daytrademonkey using the supply demand indicator .
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Today's trading video by daytrademonkey using the supply demand indicator .

12 February 2024, 14:04
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
179


Welcome to daytrademonkey!

Today i was looking at Gold and Gbp JPY chart.

This is what happened!



#pips, profit, demand, Supply, Daytrade, Alerts