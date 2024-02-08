DAYTRADEMONKEY TRADING VIDEOS
Trading Strategies

DAYTRADEMONKEY TRADING VIDEOS

8 February 2024, 10:30
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
194

2028.02.08 Engulfing candle from nested demand zone trade idea Gold.



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#gold, pips, profit, demand, forex, Supply, Daytrade