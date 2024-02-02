January 2024 Results: Gold Regains Value in the New Year

NordFX, a brokerage firm, has summarized the trading performance of its clients for January 2024. The effectiveness of social trading services, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profits earned by the company's IB partners, were also evaluated.

● The most successful trader in the first month of the new year was a client from Western Asia, with account number 1740XXX, who achieved a profit of 18,732 USD through transactions with gold (XAU/USD).

– The XAU/USD pair also aided a representative from South Asia, account number 1694XXX, to secure the second step on the podium with a result of 16,355 USD.

– Third place went to a compatriot of the latter, the owner of account number 1595XXX. By trading the same instrument favoured by NordFX traders, gold (XAU/USD), as well as the British pound (GBP/USD), he earned a profit of 12,725 USD.

● As for NordFX passive investment services, the situation unfolded as follows:

– In the PAMM service, the Trade and Earn account continues to attract the attention of passive investors. Opened in March 2022, it remained dormant for four months before awakening in November. As a result, during its "active" period, its return exceeded 415%. Unfortunately, at the end of 2023, the account manager made a serious mistake. While for a long time the maximum drawdown did not exceed 17%, in just a few days of December, it approached a dangerous 60%. However, the manager was able to rectify the situation afterwards, leading to a sharp increase in profitability, with the maximum drawdown in January not exceeding 10%.

Among startups, the account Kikos2 is noteworthy, showing a profit of 325% in just 72 days. However, given the aggressive trading strategy, it also experienced a significant maximum drawdown of about 60%. This serves as a reminder that investors should exercise utmost caution when investing their money. Past results do not guarantee future performance, so it is important to assess one's financial capabilities and be prepared for potential setbacks.

– In CopyTrading, we continue to monitor the signal from yahmat-forex, which has shown a return of 335% over 222 days, with a maximum drawdown of 37%. The startup Fund Manage Global 100 also caught our attention, delivering a 160% return in just 83 days with a relatively moderate drawdown of 20%. Additionally, the signal FX NEW SKY cannot be overlooked. In just two weeks, it achieved not just a sky-high, but a cosmic profit of 1820%. However, it also experienced a cosmic maximum drawdown of 77%. After all, as is well known, journeys to the stars are exceptionally risky and fraught with potential crashes and catastrophes.

● Among the IB partners of the brokerage firm NordFX, the top 3 are as follows:

– The largest commission reward in January was credited to a partner from East Asia, with account number 1218XXX, amounting to 8,268 USD;

– This was followed by a colleague from West Asia, account number 1645XXX, who earned 5,746 USD for the month;

– Finally, completing the top three is a partner from South Asia, account number 1718XXX, who received 3,842 USD in commissions.

https://nordfx.com/





Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.



