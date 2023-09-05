August 2023 Results: NordFX Trading Leaders Opt for XAU/USD Once Again

NordFX Brokerage has summarized the trading performance of its clients for August 2023. The company has also evaluated its social trading services, CopyTrading and PAMM, as well as the profits earned by its IB partners.





– In August, a client from Western Asia, with account number 1692XXX, ascended to the top "golden" tier of the honour podium. This individual earned 85,598 USD through trades involving gold (XAU/USD) and the British pound (GBP/USD).

– Their compatriot, with account number 1683XXX, took second place, also trading in gold (XAU/USD) and earning 44,329 USD from these transactions.

– Completing the top three is a trader from South Asia, with account number 1691XXX, who earned a profit of 43,458 USD. Similar to the first two cases, this impressive result was achieved through trades involving XAU/USD.





The situation in NordFX's passive investment services is as follows:

– In August, the signal Ok my trade within the CopyTrading startups caught attention. In just 10 days, it delivered a 510% profit. What's more significant is that its maximum drawdown did not exceed 16%. Given the aggressive trading strategy, this can be considered an accomplishment. However, it's important to reiterate that aggressiveness and a short lifespan are key risk factors that require special caution when subscribing to such signals.

– In the PAMM service, we continue to monitor the Trade and Earn account. While it was opened over a year ago, it remained dormant until awakening in November. As a result, over the past 10 months, it has achieved a return of 175% with a relatively low maximum drawdown of less than 17%.

The top three IB partners of NordFX received the following rewards in August:

– The highest commission of 12,328 USD was awarded to a partner from Western Asia, with account number 1645XXX, who has led the top three for four consecutive months. Over this period, they have earned just under 45,000 USD in total;

– Following in second place is a partner from South Asia, with account number 1507XXX, who received 9,324 USD;

– Finally, rounding out the top three is another partner from South Asia, with account number 1531XXX, who received a reward of 5,512 USD.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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