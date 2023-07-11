All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems 2023.07.10 Tradindg session 11 July 2023, 04:50 Gabor Bocsak 0 164 A great long setup today #pips, profit, demand, Supply, multitimeframe, Alerts To add comments, please log in or register Volume Profile, CVD and VWAP: Three Questions on Every Chart - and How to Watch Your Whole Watchlist at Once Analytics & Forecasts 80 0 SetupRadar — Multi-Timeframe Setup Scanner for MT5 ( User Description ) Trading Systems 78 0 How to Create a Telegram Bot and Get Chat ID for MT4 / MT5 Other 231 0 Flintridge Trader Pro — User Manual & Installation Guide Trading Systems 154 0 Sniper Ashfield Pro — User Manual & Installation Guide Trading Systems 163 0 Voidbreak Buy Sell Pro — User Manual & Installation Guide Trading Systems 144 0 HyperTrend PRO: Adaptive SuperTrend Indicator with 5-Factor Confluence Scoring for MT4 and MT5 Trading Systems 530 0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts Indicator Trading Strategies 1252 0 How the result is formed in Owl Smart Levels: in practice and examples Statistics 206 0 BBMA Dashboard Hunter - BBMA-Signale, Oma Ally und Fibo Musang Other 466 0 1 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 25 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 37 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 44 1 1 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 26 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 236 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 69 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB