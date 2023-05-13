15.1% PROFIT THIS WEEK | 47.46% PROFIT For The Market Reversal Alerts EA & Position Trading Strategy

15.1% PROFIT THIS WEEK | 47.46% PROFIT SO FAR IN MAY!

I've posted a number of videos on YouTube about the Market Reversal Alerts EA results in the last few months. Those are listed at the bottom of this post. I dont have time this weekend to do another video so thought instead I'd just post the results of the 4 main strategies I teach in the position trading bootcamp that are executed by the EA. The set files for each strategy (MT4 versions) are attached to the blog post at the bottom too.

👉 Market Reversal Alerts EA That Took All These Trades: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65383

👉 Learn The Strategies FREE in the Position Trading Bootcamp Course is Here: https://themarketstructuretrader.com/position-trading-bootcamp-free-forex-course/

👉 All Indicators Used For Analysis Are Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/samsonweb/seller

H1/M5 Mean Reversion Strategy

H4/M5 Mean Reversion Strategy



ADR Reversal Strategy



H1 Hedging Strategy



















