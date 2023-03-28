Natural Gas (#NATGASUSD): How to Buy With Confirmation





Hey traders,



I spotted a classic harmonic ABCD pattern on ⚠️Natural Gas.

The completion point of the pattern matches perfectly with a horizontal key level.



Analyzing intraday time frames, I also spotted a falling wedge pattern on 12H.



To buy with a confirmation, wait for a bullish breakout of the resistance of the wedge.

Its violation may initiate a bullish movement.



The goals will be 2.43 / 2.58

Learn more about - chart patterns

Contact information:

Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us

Email: info@forexobroker.com



