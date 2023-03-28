Natural Gas (#NATGASUSD): How to Buy With Confirmation
Analytics & Forecasts

Natural Gas (#NATGASUSD): How to Buy With Confirmation

28 March 2023, 12:29
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
405

gas

Hey traders,

I spotted a classic harmonic ABCD pattern on ⚠️Natural Gas.
The completion point of the pattern matches perfectly with a horizontal key level.

Analyzing intraday time frames, I also spotted a falling wedge pattern on 12H.

To buy with a confirmation, wait for a bullish breakout of the resistance of the wedge.
Its violation may initiate a bullish movement.

The goals will be 2.43 / 2.58

Learn more about - chart patterns

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