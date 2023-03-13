Why should FTMO and good Prop Firms be better than regular Broker?





Trading is difficult. As a trader, you will face many common problems such as:

Trading an account that is too small (undercapitalization)

Fear of losing your own money

Psychological pressures

Lack of discipline

Growth limitations

Insufficient support from other people

As a trader, you're likely familiar with the challenges that come with trading, such as undercapitalization, fear of losing your own money, psychological pressures, lack of discipline, growth limitations, and insufficient support from others. Joining FTMO Prop Trading Firm can help you overcome these challenges.

One of the biggest advantages of trading with FTMO is that you can manage an account with an initial balance of up to $400,000. If you generate profits on the FTMO account, our Proprietary Trading firm will keep between 10% and 20% as the Profit Split, and you will be rewarded with up to 90% of the achieved profits. Plus, any losses on the FTMO account are covered by our Proprietary Trading firm, so you won't be responsible for any losses.

For example you can trade your Broker Account with $1200 deposit and earn 10%-20% monthly = $120-$240

Or you can pay $1200 to buy FTMO 200k Challenge trade using their rules using Special Protector https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 after passing and earn real 10%-20% you'll get $16,000-$32,000 real Profit, find our Video example -->

At FTMO, we understand that being a great trader isn't just about having enough capital to trade with. That's why we offer our traders access to our Performance Coach free of charge, as well as wide access to our innovative Trading Applications, which can enhance their trading edge. Additionally, we will evaluate your trading accounts with detailed feedback from our company to help you improve your trading skills.

We also believe in trading discipline, which is why we carefully observe your trading results and enforce trading rules to prevent disasters caused by over-trading, revenge trading, and over-leveraging. Our rules are not very restrictive, but they help traders manage risk more effectively.

If you're looking to compound your account or enjoy your hard-earned profit, you can do both with FTMO. We pay out up to 90% profit share on a monthly basis and periodically allocate more balance into your FTMO Account if you consistently profit. And the initial fee you paid will be refunded to you with the first Profit Split from the FTMO Account.

In summary, joining FTMO Prop Trading Firm can help you overcome common trading challenges and provide you with the necessary resources and support to succeed as a trader. While trading is a risky business, we strive to create the best possible conditions for our traders to thrive.

How do I become an FTMO Trader?

Step 1: Buy The FTMO Challenge A 30-calendar day demo account where you will have to trade according to our rules. You will have superior account conditions in the form of our own FTMO account solution with very low commissions and raw spreads. If you manage to pass all requirements, you will proceed to the second and final step of the evaluation. Step 2: The Verification A 60 calendar-day demo account whereby you verify your performance and consistency one last time. The rules in the Verification stage are significantly easier. For a detailed explanation of the rules, please visit the Trading Objectives site. After you successfully pass the Verification stage, you are to become an FTMO Trader after passing our review of your trading. To conclude a contract for your FTMO Account, we will ask you to provide your ID document (passport, national ID card, or driving license) and complete your identification. The conclusion of the contract is dependent on the finalization of identification procedures in accordance with the FTMO internal policies. FTMO Trading does not provide services to persons listed on sanction lists, persons with criminal records related to financial crime or terrorism, persons below 18 years of age, company trusts, nonprofit organizations and persons previously banned because of breach of an FTMO Account Agreement. In case any of the above-stated reasons are detected after an FTMO Account Agreement between FTMO and the customer has been concluded, FTMO reserves the right to terminate the contract concerned. -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Smart Trading TIPS:



Maximizing Profit While Minimizing Risk

Trading in financial markets can be both exciting and lucrative, but it also comes with risks. As a smart trader, your goal is to maximize your profits while minimizing your risks. Here are some tips to help you do just that.

Have a Trading Plan

Before you start trading, you need to have a well-defined plan. This includes your trading goals, the markets you will be trading in, your risk management strategy, and your exit strategy. Your plan should be realistic and based on your level of expertise and risk tolerance.

Use Technical Analysis

Technical analysis involves studying charts and other market data to identify patterns and trends. By using technical analysis, you can make more informed trading decisions and increase your chances of success. However, it's important to remember that technical analysis is not foolproof and should be used in conjunction with other methods of analysis.

Manage Your Risks

One of the most important aspects of smart trading is managing your risks. This means setting stop-loss orders to limit your losses if the market moves against you, as well as using position sizing to limit the amount of capital you risk on any one trade. It's also important to have a clear understanding of your risk-reward ratio and to never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Stay Up-to-Date with Market News

To be a successful trader, you need to stay informed about what's happening in the markets you trade in. This means following news sources that cover the markets, as well as monitoring economic indicators and other factors that can affect market movements.

Keep Emotions in Check

Emotions can cloud your judgment and lead to irrational trading decisions. As a smart trader, you need to keep your emotions in check and stick to your trading plan. This means avoiding impulsive trades and taking a break from trading if you're feeling overly emotional or stressed.

6. Use good and checked technology https://www.trustpilot.com/review/robot4trade.com

By following these tips, you can become a smarter trader and increase your chances of success in the financial markets. Remember, trading is a marathon, not a sprint, and success comes from patience, discipline, and a commitment to continuous learning and improvement.

Find more in our Group https://t.me/robot4trade

Good luck, guys! God bless us all!



