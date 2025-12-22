Backtests are Theory. Certificates are Reality.

How I Passed the FTMO Verification using AI (Not Grids).





Anyone can optimize a robot to look perfect on a backtest. You can curve-fit history until it shows a billion dollars in profit.

But the market doesn't care about history. It cares about execution.

To prove the stability of our new architecture, I decided to bypass the simulations and go straight to the hardest test in retail trading: A Prop Firm Challenge.

On December 17, 2025, the verdict came in.





The Engine Behind the Result

I achieved this using the Ratio X MLAI (Beta).

While most bots fail these challenges because they rely on risky grids or martingale to recover losses, the MLAI system is different. It uses Machine Learning to identify high-probability entries and LLM Context to stay out of bad markets.

It kept the drawdowns low and the win rate high. It wasn't luck. It was engineering.





But... Let’s have an honest conversation.

Trading requires timing. It requires decisive action. Yet, looking at your history, I see a pattern that kills more accounts than any bad strategy ever could: Procrastination.

📉 The Timeline of Regret: You missed the Free EAs phase.

You missed the Early Bird Launch Price .

You missed the $97 Special Offer for the complete Toolbox.

You missed the 30% OFF Black Friday coupon.

And right now... you are letting the 15% OFF Christmas coupon slip through your fingers.

How long will you wait for the "Perfect Moment"?

There is no perfect moment. The market moves while you think.





👀 While You Procrastinate, Here Is What Our Users Are Doing

You are sitting on the fence, worried about "what if it doesn't work." Meanwhile, action-takers are deploying the Ratio X Toolbox and seeing results like this:

1. The "Rolls Royce" Experience While you were hesitating, user Gui Sae installed the new MLAI system. His reaction? "Wouah Rolls Royce... In 5 minutes" The Result: Two quick XAUUSD trades banking +$186.00 and +$289.70 in mere minutes. He didn't wait. He executed.

2. "No Losing Positions" Fear of loss is the biggest cause of procrastination. But look at what happens when you have the right tool. Another user reported on the Gold Fury performance during the New York session: "I believe that on gold since I installed the new EA, there has been no losing position." The Result: A string of profits including a massive +$1,368.50 win. While you were watching the chart, he was collecting profit.

3. "One Trade, One Shot" Do you overtrade? Do you stare at screens all day? The Ratio X Bagging System aims for precision, not volume. "One trade one shot." The Result: A single, clean XAUUSD trade banking +$780.00. Simple. Done.

🚀 THE PRODUCT RELEASE STRATEGY The Ratio X MLAI is currently in closed Beta. On December 25th, I will officially release it as a FREE update inside the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox. This creates a unique arbitrage opportunity for you: 🟢 Buy Now (Pre-Release): Pay the standard price ( $197 ) and get the MLAI update for free on Christmas Day.

🔴 Buy Later (Post-Release): On Dec 26th, the price increases to $247 to reflect the added value.





🎁 EXCLUSIVE BONUS: The "Challenger" Presets

The robot is powerful, but the settings are the key.

If you secure your license during this Christmas Sale, I will include the exact 2 Presets (.set files) I used to pass this FTMO verification.

⚠️ Note: These presets are optimized for low drawdown and steady growth. After Jan 1st, 2026, they will be removed from the bundle and sold separately.









🛡️ The 7-Day "Build Your Arsenal" Guarantee I understand why you hesitate. You’ve been burned by bad EAs before. That is why I take the risk, not you. Here is my promise: Download the Toolbox today. Install the 9 Expert Advisors. Run them on a Demo account (or Live) and stress-test the AI logic. If you are not 100% satisfied for ANY reason, you have 7 full days to ask for a refund. You don't need to talk to me. You don't need to explain yourself. You just click a button on the member's platform, and the refund is processed automatically. Zero bureaucracy. Zero risk.





🎄 UPDATE: 8 COUPONS LEFT 🎄

We are down to the final slots for the 15% discount. You can lock in the lower price, get the new AI robot, and the proven presets right now.

Smart traders take the trade when the edge is in their favor.

15% OFF COUPON: SANTACLAUS15 (Expires Strictly on Dec 25th)

SECURE TOOLBOX + MLAI + PRESETS

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Passing a verification challenge in the past does not guarantee future results. The presets provided are for educational purposes.



