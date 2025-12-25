Official Update

⚠️ FINAL WARNING: The Price Increases Tomorrow



Important information regarding the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox pricing structure.

The beta phase for the Ratio X MLAI (Machine Learning AI) has officially concluded. Following the successful verification of the system on a live Prop Firm challenge (FTMO), the algorithm is now ready for public deployment.

This update will be rolled out to all existing users via the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox tomorrow, December 26th.

Why Is The Price Increasing?

The MLAI engine represents a significant leap in our technology stack. This is not just a software update; it is a proven upgrade in performance. The price adjustment reflects the value that our users are already extracting from the current Toolbox.

Just look at the performance reports from the community this week:

1. Instant Market Impact User Gui Sae described the new system as a "Rolls Royce" after banking quick profits on XAUUSD. "Wouah Rolls Royce... In 5 minutes"

2. Stability ("No Losing Positions") Another user highlighted the capability of the Gold Fury system to filter out bad trades during the NY Session. "I believe that on gold since I installed the new EA, there has been no losing position."

3. Surgical Precision The new "Bagging System" architecture aims for high-probability execution. "One trade one shot." (+ $780.00 Profit)

⚠️ Price Adjustment Notice Effective immediately upon the release of the update on Dec 26th: Current Price: $197 USD

New Price: $247 USD





The "Arbitrage" Opportunity for New Users

For traders who do not yet own a license, there is a strict window of opportunity to secure the new technology at the old price.

Our licensing system works on a "Lifetime Updates" basis. This means that any license acquired BEFORE the price update is eligible to receive the MLAI bot for free as soon as it is uploaded.

Scenario A: Purchase Today (Dec 25) Scenario B: Purchase Tomorrow (Dec 26) ✅ Price: $167 (w/ Coupon)

Includes 9 EAs.

Includes MLAI Update (Free).

Includes FTMO Presets. ❌ Price: $247

Includes 9 EAs.

Includes MLAI Update.

Presets Sold Separately.

Last Hours for the Christmas Coupon

In addition to the base price increase, the 15% discount coupon released for the Christmas holiday expires tonight at midnight.

