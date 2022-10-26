Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (26/10/2022)

Hello traders,

I created a new Live Session Video. On this Session i spotted 3 high probability setups. A Long Setup on US30 Index, a Short Setup on EURJPY and a Sholrt Setup on GBPUSD which i placed two positions.

Two of my setups were green and one setup was red.



All of my trades were placed using Market Orders by clicking the Zone Label next to Zones. Also i have enabled OnTouched Alerts

and i get an Alert when price touches a zone. After i get the Alert i decide if i want to place a trade or not.







My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252







You can watch my Live Session , on the Youtube Video below.







