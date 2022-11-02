Trading Setups Using "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO" (2/11/2022)

Hello traders,





Today i placed three trades. My first trade was a short setup on EURUSD M5. Supply Zone was formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline. Price touched it and i decided to place a short Market Order.

Unfortunately price went higher and Supply Zone broke. See on the photos below my order and the final outcome.













My second trade was a short setup on AUDJPY M15. Supply Zone was formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline. When price touched it and i placed a short Market Order by clicking the zone label next to the zone.

Finally price dropped and my Take Profit target was reached. See on the photos below my order and the final outcome.













My third trade was a short setup on GOLD M5 Nested Zone. Supply Zone was formed inside higher timeframe Supply Zone. That means that this trade has higher probability. I placed a short Market Order by clicking the zone label next to the zone. My risk reward on this setup was more than 1:1. Price dropped and my Take Profit target was reached. See on the photos below my order and the final outcome.

















On the photo below i show you my Daily Results and the Total profit of the day. Three trades in total, 2 winners and 1 loss.



















All of my setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252





In case you have any question send me a Direct Message or an email and i would be more than happy to assist you.

(high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com)







