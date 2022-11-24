Trading Setups Using "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO" (24/11/2022)

Hello traders,





Today i placed two trades. My first trade was a short setup on USDJPY M15. Supply Zone was formed inside Higher Timeframe Supply Zone. Price touched it and i decided to place a short Market Order.

Finally price went lower and Take Profit Target was reached. My Risk Reward for this trade was at 1:1. See on the photos below my order and the final outcome.





















My second trade was a Long Setup on GBPUSD M5. Demand Zone was formed in compliance with Bullish Trendline. When price touched it, i placed a Long Market Order by clicking the zone label next to the zone.

Finally price moved higher and my Take Profit target was reached. My Risk Reward ratio for this setup was more than 1:1. See on the photos below my order and the final outcome.

























On the photo below i show you my Daily Results and the Total Profits of the day. I placed 2 trades in total, and both of them were in Green

There is no need to overtrade in order to be profitable. All you have to do is to spot 2 quality trades per day

and in the end of month you will be amazed of the resutls. My advice is practice every system on a demo account before risk your own moeny.

After you manage to be in Green on a Demo for three months then you can go on a Live Account.























All of my setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252





In case you have any question send me a Direct Message or an email and i would be more than happy to assist you.

(high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com)