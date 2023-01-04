Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (4/1/2023)
Analytics & Forecasts

Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (4/1/2023)

4 January 2023, 16:06
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
229

Hello traders,

This is my first Live Session for 2023. On this Session i spotted 2 high probability setups. A Short Setup on USDJPY M15, and a Short Setup on USDCAD M5.

Thankfully both of my trades were in Green

All of my trades were placed using Market Orders by clicking the Zone Label next to Zones. Also i have enabled OnTouched Alerts

and i get an Alert when price touches a zone. After i get the Alert i decide if i want to place a trade or not.


My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator. 


SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734



Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252


You can watch my Live Session , on the Youtube Video below.




#alerts supply demand expert advisor manual trading video ea