Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (4/1/2023)

Hello traders,

This is my first Live Session for 2023. On this Session i spotted 2 high probability setups. A Short Setup on USDJPY M15, and a Short Setup on USDCAD M5.

Thankfully both of my trades were in Green



All of my trades were placed using Market Orders by clicking the Zone Label next to Zones. Also i have enabled OnTouched Alerts

and i get an Alert when price touches a zone. After i get the Alert i decide if i want to place a trade or not.







My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252







You can watch my Live Session , on the Youtube Video below.







