Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro"

Hello traders,

I created a new Live Session Video. On this Session i placed 3 trades in total. One of them was a market order and two of them were limit orders.

I am usually placing market orders but i created this video to show you that you if you spot high probability setups you can also trade using

limit orders.





All of my trades were spoted using Supply Demand EA Pro in combination with Automated Trendlines indicator.







You can check how i select my trades and how i manage them, on the Youtube Video below.







