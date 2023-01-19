Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (19/1/2023)

Hello traders,

On this Session i spotted 3 setups and i placed 4 positions in total. Three of them were in green and one was a loss.

Trade of the day was the Long Setup on USDCHF M30 where i placed two positions.







All of my trades were placed using Market Orders by clicking the Zone Label next to Zones. Also i have enabled OnTouched Alerts

that means that i get an Alert when price touches a zone. After that i do my top down analysis and i decide if i want to place a trade or not.







If you enjoy my trading style and you are interested for a Mentorship Program then send me a DM,

and i would be more than happy to help you to achieve your trading goals.





You can watch my Live Session , on the Youtube Video below.









My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



