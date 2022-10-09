Results of September 2022: Gold Is Still Valuable at NordFX

NordFX Brokerage company has summed up the performance of its clients' trade transactions in September 2022. The services of social trading, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profit received by the company's IB-partners have also been assessed.

Gold, or rather the XAU/USD pair, remains one of the most popular instruments among traders of the NordFX brokerage company. So, it was this precious metal that helped them take all three steps of the podium in September.

- The highest profit in the first month of autumn was received by a client from West Asia, account No. 1634XXX. Trading on the XAU/USD pair, this trader managed to earn 34,551 USD.

- The second step on the September podium went to the representative of East Asia (account No.1646XXX), whose result of 24,154 USD was also achieved thanks to transactions with gold.

- This precious metal helped another trader from West Asia as well (account No.1632XXX) enter the September TOP-3 with a profit of 22,735 USD.





● The situation in NordFX's passive investment services is as follows:

- At CopyTrading, we highlighted a number of startups a month ago. That's what we call them because of their short lifespan, which is an additional risk factor. Three such signals continued to work in September, still attracting attention. These are Andy EU250 (profit 372%/maximum drawdown 26%/75 days of life), JANUNGFX (261%/48%/75) and PT_bot Scalping (51%/8%/99) signals. Here, as usual, we recall that, in addition to a short lifespan, aggressive trading is a serious risk factor. Therefore, we urge you to be extremely cautious when working on financial markets.

As for “veteran” signals, the first of them, KennyFXPro - Prismo 2K, has increased profits to 208% in 522 days with a maximum drawdown of about 45%. The readings of the second, KennyFXPro - The Cannon Ball, are slightly lower in all respects: a lifespan of 190 days, a profit of 61%, a drawdown of slightly less than 13%.

- The TOP-3 in thePAMM service has undergone certain changes over the past month. The leader is still the same manager under the nickname KennyFXPRO. The capital on his KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA account has been increased by 155% in 621 days. The account TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3 also remained among the leaders, showing a profit of 117% in 553 days. Both of these accounts have a very moderate maximum drawdown, about 20%. KennyFXPro - The Multi 3000 v2, closes the top three, which showed a return of 32% in 103 days of life with a drawdown of less than 14%.





● TOP 3 NordFX IB Partners in September are as follows:

- the largest commission amount, 15,684 USD was accrued to the partner with account No.1645ХXХ;

- the second place went to the owner of account No.1507ХХХ, who received 8,394 USD;

- and, finally, the partner with account No.1633XXX, who received 7,178 USD as a reward, closes the top three.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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