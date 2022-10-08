T Manager, easy to use order and risk manager

INTRODUCTION

In this introduction, let me give you the reason why I created "T Manager".

I started my trading journey 6 years ago. It wasn't an easy path but over time I learned a lot of stuff and gained experience. It took me a significant effort to understand how to manage my trades, and how to calculate my lot size to respect a certain risk threshold. When it comes to placing a trade, the price always moved fast while trying to calculate my risk, search for the buy or sell button of the MetaTrader, and set my SL and TP. It was already late! The price is far from my entry! Putting a limit on stop orders was always a guessing game at the beginning, and if I am lucky Meta Trader does not throw at me " INVALID STOP LOSS". And when I succeed to put a trade, I needed to act fast to close it or set it to breakeven, and I needed to spend hours in front of my PC to take partials.

From this need and the need of other traders around me, I created "T Manager ", an easy interface to plan, execute, and manage your trades.

FEATURES



Set your risk from your current equity. T Manager will not let you risk more than 10% in one trade.

Set risk by currency. T Manager will inform you of the risk in percentage from your equity

Be informed of your risk to reward simply by dragging your TP, SL, and Entry price lines.

T Manager will automatically adjust your TP lines in accordance with your Entry price and Stop loss on the chart.

Once your trade is planned, in one click you can set your orders.

T Manager will eliminate any order type that does not fit your current on-chart trade configuration

As the price and spread are moving, whenever you place an instant buy or sell order, a message will inform you based on the current market price of your risk and risk-to-reward

All you trade open for the current symbol are available in a dropdown list - easy to access from one place.

Order and position info are shown: Type, Profit, Risk, ...

In one click you can close your position, or half of it, or set to breakeven the winning trades

And finally, every trade has three levels of partial take profit, each level has it own percentage to take out of the current position size when reached.

CONCLUSION



If you are searching for an efficient trade manager, assistant or panel, I propose to you to give "T Manager" a try.

"T Manager" was designed by traders for traders

You can find attached to this article an MT4 and MT5 demo versions. They only work on demo accounts for EURUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD pair.

You can buy the version for your live accounts from the below links:

Don't hesitate to try them and share with us your feedback.

YOUTUBE



You can find a full demo of "T Manager" on our YouTube channel : Trade with a T. Don't hesitate to subscribe and activate the notifications to get our latest videos.



