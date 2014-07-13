GBPUSD 14-18 July

if we see daily chart, solid channel up already perform for 1 years, with a good fibonacci ratio,.. if this channel still perform, next bearish target at 1.6875, and complete ABCD pattern at 1.7291



From the smaller timeframe, we can see this pair trap in consolidation area for a week between 1.7179 to 1.7081. If price success breakdown consolidation area,.. 1.7017 will be first minor fibonacci support level before it continue to major support at 1.6875. or bullish will continue if 1.7179 break and retest.



