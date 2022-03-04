







ROBOMARKET.ORG







Telegram channel: https://t.me/+p-psUPK-RX5kYzIy







Batman Midnight Hunter is a hollow automatic smart night scalping system that has proven itself on real accounts. Instead of adapting the system to reflect historical data (as most authors do), the Expert Advisor is designed to take advantage of existing market inefficiency. Therefore, this is not a simple hit-and-miss system, it is a fully adapted smart system for night arbitrage, using real market mechanics to its advantage in order to make a profit.

Batman EA doesn't us grid, doesn't use martingale or other risk strategy. All orders of EA has a Stop Loss and Take Profit. The trading result does not guarantee a profit every day. Be patient. Some pairs may have a floating loss while others make a profit. In general, the system is balanced in such a way as to make a profit most of the time. Night execution of orders allows you to combine the Batman Midnight Scalper EA with different robots. You can use the Batman EA with any other INFINITY Advisors: CLICK HERE

The built-in spread control function blocks trades with a deliberately unfavorable outcome. The Expert Advisor uses pending orders that guarantee the opening of a transaction at a set or more favorable price.

Batman Midnight Scalper uses currency interchange arbitrage to find best entry point for each uses FX-pairs.

You can see grow up real account trading in one month

Main pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURAUD,GBPAUD,USDCHF

Timeframe: M30

Expert Advisor already optimised for 6 recommended pairs uses Tick Data Suit 2 (Dukascopy ticksdata). But different brokers have different spread, taxes and commissions. We suggest you test EA on Demo account before use with real money.

The less spread the bigger your profit. Whatever I can recommend using some reliable brokers. Use my referral links to get the best conditions: 1. TickMill: https://bit.ly/3pfTjgp 2. IC Markets: https://bit.ly/3aSwsiB You can use any brokers with low spread, ECN or PRO account. The EA is compatible with pairs that have a suffix Multi-currency trading testing is possible only in MT5. Make sure you download history data for each pair (Ctrl+U). To speed up testing disable the trading panel in the settings of EA

How to set Batman EA correctly? Recommended settings for Low Profit/Risk ratio

The less Balance Step value the more potential your profit, example:

Low Profit/Risk ratio settings: Dynamic Lot size=0.01 and Balance step=1000

Medium Profit/Risk ratio settings: Dynamic Lot size=0.01 and Balance step=500

High Profit/Risk ratio settings: Dynamic Lot size=0.01 and Balance step=250

How to how to configure Batman EA according to the conditions of FTMO challenge or FIFO conditions: https://t.me/INFINITY_BatmanEA/146

Make sure you have all recommended FX pairs in the Market Watch. To run Batman EA add robot to only one chart M30 . EA will trade by all pairs automatically .





For the trouble-free operation of the Batman EA, use a VPS server from any vendor. Recommended VPS here: https://bit.ly/3FjvjO9 Some brokers offer VPS has low ping to the broker's server or use the built-in migration function of the adviser to the mql5 server





Telegram channel Batman EA here: https://t.me/+p-psUPK-RX5kYzIy





What does Profit consist of?







Profit consists of the trader's patience and dedication to the strategy. Minimal spread and fast VPS are necessary to grow a Balance amount.

Batman EA does not use risky strategies such as martingale or grid. Each order has a virtual or fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as closing the order on time.

These useful functions protect the account, but minor periods with negative returns are acceptable. In the example, you can see part of the adviser's trade with both a slight drawdown and the final profit.

As Batman EA has Stop Loss parameter you can get loss and have Drawdown in your account at a certain time. The Batman EA has a great potential for profit growth. Don't bother the robot and let the system work and Batman will reward you.



































Your opinion about the product is important to us.

If you have any questions, please contact me: profitcamp@mail.ru























