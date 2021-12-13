New Trading System to pass FTMO challenges 2021
Trading Systems

New Trading System to pass FTMO challenges 2021

13 December 2021, 17:47
Dmytro Kolesnyk
Dmytro Kolesnyk
0
521

Everyday video testing of the Best EA for Prop Trading

Challenge FINALE! - DID WE MAKE IT?!


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