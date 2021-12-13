All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems New Trading System to pass FTMO challenges 2021 13 December 2021, 17:47 Dmytro Kolesnyk 0 521 Everyday video testing of the Best EA for Prop Trading Challenge FINALE! - DID WE MAKE IT?! #best ea, ftmo, new trading system, the5ers Source To add comments, please log in or register PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II with FTMO style display and Market Anomaly Detection Analytics & Forecasts 68 0 Adaptive Quantum EA Neural Networks 74 0 ADAPTIVE QUANTUM EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning Trading Systems 79 0 Why Most Prop Firm Accounts Fail — And How to Protect Yours Automatically Trading Systems 69 0 Black Thunder EA – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Other 164 0 1 Why Most Prop Firm Traders Fail — And How to Make Sure You're Not One of Them Trading Systems 139 0 How to Pass FTMO Using MT5 Trading Systems 192 0 Why Pulsar Terminal Outperforms Standard MT5 Trade Managers Trading Systems 161 0 1 How to Hedge Your Prop Firm Account using a Local Reverse Trade Copier in MT5 Trading Strategies 596 0 2 Apex Drawdown Zero v5 — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top 8 Sets Analytics & Forecasts 297 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 10 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 24 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 37 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 44 1 1 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 24 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 234 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 67 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB