Executive Summary: Overview of Key Findings
The prop trading industry has undergone significant structural transformation over the past several years, and 2026 marks the point at which this field has entered a more mature and standardized stage of development. Based on this study’s systematic assessment of more than 30 prop trading firms, combined with cross-validated data from authoritative platforms such as Myfxbook, Benzinga, FXEmpire, and Trustpilot, this report identifies the 10 most competitive CFD prop trading firms currently in the market and provides an in-depth analysis of the core dimensions of their challenge programs [89][91][92][169].
The findings show that
- The5ers, FTMO, and FundedNext form the current top tier of the CFD prop trading space, with all three demonstrating clear advantages in
- leverage | trading cost structure | rule flexibility |and market reputation [88][170].
Specifically,
- The5ers leads on flexibility thanks to its outstanding scaling plan and profit split of up to 100%,
- FTMO has established itself as the industry’s benchmark for reliability with a 4.8 Trustpilot score based on 41,000 reviews and a rigorous evaluation process,
- FundedNext stands out on efficiency with CFD profit splits of up to 95% and a 24-hour payout guarantee [89][94][95][110].
- FundingPips’ 2-Step Trading Objectives page allows news trading and overnight/weekend holding during evaluation, but its Master Account restricts opening or closing positions within 5 minutes of high-impact news and deducts news-window profits;
- FTMO’s Evaluation phase on Standard accounts allows overnight and weekend holding, but the fully unrestricted overnight/weekend/news rule set belongs to FTMO Account Swing, which is available only after FTMO Challenge: 2-Step;
- FundedNext likewise splits its rules by product, with Stellar 1-Step, 2-Step, and Lite challenge accounts allowing weekend holding, FundedNext funded accounts banning weekend holding, and Stellar Instant allowing weekend holding but applying a 40% news-profit rule during high-impact events [126][168][264][265][266][267][268].
In terms of fee structure, entry-level evaluation fees range from $49 at DNA Funded to $1,080 for FTMO’s highest-tier challenge account, while profit split ratios span a broad range from 50% to 100%, reflecting different firms’ differentiated approaches to risk-sharing mechanisms [91][92][93][170].
Each shortlisted firm has been independently and deeply assessed. All key data points were cross-verified using two to three independent sources to ensure the accuracy and credibility of the conclusions.
For dimensions where information was incomplete, the report explicitly labels them as “requires further verification” in order to avoid drawing conclusions from incomplete information.
Get the full report here
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DfuGL5EOHWRDGTH5MJQrmFh4xN33q6-9eDteKi3d1vI/edit?usp=sharing
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