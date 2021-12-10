Candle Analysis

Important questions answered below.

50+ but Which Patterns?

Below is the list of Patterns:-

Bullish Bearish Bullish Hammer(1) Bearish Hammer(1) Bullish Hammer(2) Bearish Hammer(2) Bullish Hammer(3) Bearish Hammer(3) Piercing Pattern Dark Cloud Cover Bullish Engulfing Bearish Engulfing The Morning Star(1) The Evening Star(1) The Morning Star(2) The Evening Star(2) The Morning Star(3) The Evening Star(3) Three White Soldiers Three Black Crows White Marubozu Black Marubozu Three Inside Up Three Inside Down Bullish Harami(1) Bearish Harami(1) Bullish Harami(2) Bearish Harami(2) Bullish Harami(3) Bearish Harami(3) Tweezer Bottom(1) Tweezer Top(1) Tweezer Bottom(2) Tweezer Top(2) Inverted Hammer(1) Hanging Man(1) Inverted Hammer(2) Hanging Man(2) Three Outside Up Three Outside Down Bullish Doji Bearish Doji Bullish Spinning Top Bearish Spinning Top Rising Three(1) Falling Three(1) Rising Three(2) Falling Three(2) Upside Tasuki Reversal Downside Tasuki Reversal Bullish GCC Bearish GCC

Patterns do not simply form as described in a book. So different variations of the same Patterns can be seen. Also some slight modifications have been done to make Patterns more applicable on Forex Market.

What is Simulated Trading?

When a Pattern is identified then it is put to test with a Trading Algorithm(Not Real Trades opened) but a Simulation. It is given following three conditions to perform

10 Bars(or maximum available for most recent ones) to prove its efficiency Stop Loss at High or Low of the Pattern Bar for Sell or Buy respectively Minimum Take Profit of 1.5 x ATR(14 Period) and Maximum how much it makes within given Bars