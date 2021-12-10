Candle Analysis
Trading Systems

Candle Analysis

10 December 2021, 18:32
Navdeep Singh
Navdeep Singh
0
430

Important questions answered below.

50+ but Which Patterns?

Below is the list of Patterns:-

Bullish Bearish
Bullish Hammer(1) Bearish Hammer(1)
Bullish Hammer(2) Bearish Hammer(2)
Bullish Hammer(3) Bearish Hammer(3)
Piercing Pattern Dark Cloud Cover
Bullish Engulfing Bearish Engulfing
The Morning Star(1) The Evening Star(1)
The Morning Star(2) The Evening Star(2)
The Morning Star(3) The Evening Star(3)
Three White Soldiers Three Black Crows
White Marubozu Black Marubozu
Three Inside Up Three Inside Down
Bullish Harami(1) Bearish Harami(1)
Bullish Harami(2) Bearish Harami(2)
Bullish Harami(3) Bearish Harami(3)
Tweezer Bottom(1) Tweezer Top(1)
Tweezer Bottom(2) Tweezer Top(2)
Inverted Hammer(1) Hanging Man(1)
Inverted Hammer(2) Hanging Man(2)
Three Outside Up Three Outside Down
Bullish Doji Bearish Doji
Bullish Spinning Top Bearish Spinning Top
Rising Three(1) Falling Three(1)
Rising Three(2) Falling Three(2)
Upside Tasuki Reversal Downside Tasuki Reversal
Bullish GCC Bearish GCC

Patterns do not simply form as described in a book. So different variations of the same Patterns can be seen. Also some slight modifications have been done to make Patterns more applicable on Forex Market.

What is Simulated Trading?

When a Pattern is identified then it is put to test with a Trading Algorithm(Not Real Trades opened) but a Simulation. It is given following three conditions to perform

  1. 10 Bars(or maximum available for most recent ones) to prove its efficiency
  2. Stop Loss at High or Low of the Pattern Bar for Sell or Buy respectively
  3. Minimum Take Profit of 1.5 x ATR(14 Period) and Maximum how much it makes within given Bars

From above conditions only three three results can occur

  1. Trade made Profit
  2. Trade made Loss
  3. No result = 0

The Simulated Trading results can be Printed in the Experts Tab. An Example below just for demonstration purpose

Demonstration

The Analysis Part

With the help of the Above mentioned Algorithm results are accumulated and Top Five Performers are declared which can be then displayed in the window. See example below

Results

The Conclusion

Use the Performance Analysis of the past data and the Top Performers to increase probability. The Pattern names can be seen by hovering the mouse arrow over the dots.  

MT4 Version

MT5 Version

#price action, candlestick patterns