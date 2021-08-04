According to analysts, most of the time there are no strong moves in the Forex market. Foreign exchange traders trade on the sly or flat. Sometimes the price range is limited to small movements of several points. This is where scalping ea can be applied - opening short-term buy trades in the lower part of the channel, closing them in the upper part of the range and opening sell trades in the upper part, followed by closing in the lower part of the channel.





This trading style is preferred by most novice traders. Scalping allows you to increase the profitability of trading operations by frequently opening and closing positions on 1-minute, 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes. Although the profit from one transaction is insignificant (only a few points), but 30 (and even more) realized purchases and sales per day in total can lead to a profit that is several times higher than the income from a medium and long-term operation.





However, scalping is one of the most difficult and aggressive trading styles. Lightning-fast entry into the market, holding an open position with short targets for a few seconds is very, very difficult to implement in manual mode. And constant monitoring of the price during the day, the tense psychological state of the trader entails many mistakes and loss of capital.

Scalping Expert Advisors are suitable for short-term trades lasting from a few minutes or seconds. Scalping robots are tested and optimized on historical data of currency pairs. Compared to manual testing, this significantly saves the trader's time. Therefore, most scalpers prefer automated robots.





Scalping ea features:

• Work on small timeframes (M5-M15);

• Small size of stop loss;

• Profit size 1-10 points;

• High intensity of opening deals;

• Ability to regulate the frequency of opening deals and the degree of risk;

• Expert Advisors can be multicurrency or set up for a specific currency pair;

• The internal logic of the algorithm allows using tick volumes, indicators in combination with plug-in patterns, etc. The algorithm can be built taking into account all of the above or include some of them in a unique design.



