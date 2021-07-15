Roadmap EA "225 pips"

The cost of a EA at the end month (increases by $ 1 per day)

Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for GBPUSD August 2021

Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file in the "Market" August 2021

Purchasing, config VPS and installing "Signal" MT4 August 2021 $78

Development of technical specifications and creation of a expert advisor for MT5 August - September 2021

Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for EURUSD September 2021

Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file in the "Market" September 2021

MT4 “Signal” Update September 2021 $108

MT5 Expert Advisor testing, revision, fixes September - October 2021

Publication of the MT5 Expert Advisor in the "Market" October 2021

Purchasing, config VPS and installing "Signal" MT5 October 2021

Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for EURGBP October 2021

Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market" October 2021

MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update October 2021 $139

Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for AUDCAD November 2021

Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market" November 2021

MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update November 2021 $169

Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for NZDUSD December 2021

Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market" December 2021

MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update December 2021 $200

Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for AUDUSD January 2022

Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market" January 2022

MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update January 2022 $231

Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for USDCAD February 2022

Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market" February 2022

MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update February 2022 $259

Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for USDCHF March 2022

Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market" March 2022

MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update March 2022 $290

Creation of a monitoring and calibration system for Agreed Forex Levels for various brokers and currency pairs April 2022 $320