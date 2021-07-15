Roadmap EA "225 pips"

|
- Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for GBPUSD
|August 2021
|
|
- Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file in the "Market"
|August 2021
|
|
- Purchasing, config VPS and installing "Signal" MT4
|August 2021
|$78
|
- Development of technical specifications and creation of a expert advisor for MT5
| August - September 2021
|
|
- Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for EURUSD
|September 2021
|
|
- Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file in the "Market"
|September 2021
|
|
|September 2021
|$108
|
-
MT5 Expert Advisor testing, revision, fixes
| September - October 2021
|
|
- Publication of the MT5 Expert Advisor in the "Market"
| October 2021
|
|
- Purchasing, config VPS and installing "Signal" MT5
|October 2021
|
|
- Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for EURGBP
|October 2021
|
|
- Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"
|October 2021
|
|
|October 2021
|$139
|
- Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for AUDCAD
|November 2021
|
|
- Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"
|November 2021
|
|
|November 2021
|$169
|
- Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for NZDUSD
|December 2021
|
|
- Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"
|December 2021
|
|
|December 2021
|$200
|
- Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for AUDUSD
|January 2022
|
|
- Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"
|January 2022
|
|
|January 2022
|$231
|
- Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for USDCAD
|February 2022
|
|
- Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"
|February 2022
|
|
|February 2022
|$259
|
- Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for USDCHF
|March 2022
|
|
- Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"
|March 2022
|
|
|March 2022
|$290
|
- Creation of a monitoring and calibration system for Agreed Forex Levels for various brokers and currency pairs
|April 2022
|$320
|
- Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for: EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF
|April - September 2022
|>$400