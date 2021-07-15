Roadmap EA "225 pips"
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Roadmap EA "225 pips"

15 July 2021, 17:12
Oleg Besedin
Oleg Besedin
0
269

225 PIPS
Product | Trading system | Description | Roadmap | Settings and sets | FAQ | Support

"Road map" for the development
 of the "225 pips" Expert Advisor for 2021-2022

(Оригинал текста на русском языке)

Activities
 Dates

The cost of a EA 
at the end month
(increases by $ 1 per day)    
  • Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for GBPUSD
 August 2021
  • Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file in the "Market" 
 August 2021
  • Purchasing, config VPS and installing "Signal" MT4
 August 2021 $78
  • Development of technical specifications and creation of a expert advisor for MT5
  August - September 2021
  • Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for EURUSD
 September 2021
  • Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file in the "Market" 
 September 2021

  • MT4 “Signal” Update 

 September 2021 $108

  • MT5 Expert Advisor testing, revision, fixes

  September - October 2021 
  • Publication of the MT5 Expert Advisor in the "Market"
  October 2021
  • Purchasing, config VPS and installing "Signal" MT5
 October 2021
  • Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for EURGBP
 October 2021
  • Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market" 
 October 2021
  • MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update 
 October 2021 $139
  • Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for AUDCAD
 November 2021
  • Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"  
 November 2021
  • MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update 
 November 2021 $169
  • Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for NZDUSD
 December 2021
  • Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"  
 December 2021
  • MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update 
 December 2021 $200
  • Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for AUDUSD
 January 2022
  • Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"  
 January 2022
  • MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update 
 January 2022 $231
  • Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for USDCAD
 February 2022
  • Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"  
 February 2022
  • MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update 
 February 2022 $259
  • Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for USDCHF
 March 2022
  • Adding new algorithms and updating the EA file MT4/MT5 in the "Market"  
 March 2022
  • MT4/MT5 “Signal” Update 
 March 2022 $290
  • Creation of a monitoring and calibration system for Agreed Forex Levels for various brokers and currency pairs
 April 2022 $320
  • Full research of Agreed Forex Levels and development of trading algorithms for: EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF
 April - September 2022 >$400


Product | Trading system | Description | Roadmap | Settings and sets | FAQ | Support

225 PIPS
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