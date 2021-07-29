Description of the work EA "225 pips"

225 PIPS

EA "225 pips": a Description of the work



(Оригинал текста на русском языке)





For the Expert Advisor (EA) to work, you need to set the "coordinates" of the trade in the settings. It is necessary to set any Agreed Level and step (in pips) with which the EA will build its level scale.



For example:



Agreed Forex Levels = 1.37230

Levels Step = 225







From this moment, the EA knows and sees thousands of levels and is guided by them in the space of the currency pair rate.







Search and open deals





When the levels are set in the

EA

, now you need to look for entry points into deals.

For this, the Simple Moving Average (SMA) was chosen as the basis. Why SMA? Because if you set SMA = 1, then in fact it will be approximately the current price (in the future it will be easier to add new logic in the search for deals)



But most importantly, the SMA has a lag. Averaging bars gives a deviation from the current price. The longer the SMA period, the more deviations there are:









Since levels are incorporated into the logic of the expert advisor's work, when searching for deals, the EA focuses only on levels. The “Open Order Level” parameter indicates how many levels from the SMA to open a deal. The levels are counted from zero (0, 1, 2, 3, ...). Therefore, if we set “Open Order Level = 3”, it means that the deal will be opened at 4 levels from SMA (exactly at the level):









If we set “Open Order Level = 2”, it means that the deal will be opened at 3 levels from SMA:







If we set “Open Order Level = 1”, it means that the deal will be opened at 2 levels from SMA.









Additionally

(optional), you can run the Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator as a filter. For example, Bollinger Bands = 37 allows you to open trades only outside the BB deviations









Bollinger Bands = 0 - completely disables this filter.

Bollinger Bands = 0 - completely disables this filter.





Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL)







Let's consider the logic of TP and SL operation. Suppose “Open Order Level = 3” and at the fourth level from “SMA = 18” the EA will create an order and open a deal::







Take Profit by default is set exactly at the next level from the order opening level









And Take Profit will always be equal to the step of the set level (for example, 225 pips). But, TP can be moved up/down with a pips precision using the “TakeProfit Shift” parameter:



If you specify “TakeProfit Shift = -50”, then TP = 225 - 50 = 175 pips

If you specify “TakeProfit Shift = 50”, then TP = 225 + 50 = 275 pips





Stop Loss (SL)



Stop Loss is also associated with levels. But, SL continues its countdown from the condition for opening an order, and not from the opening level. It looks like this:









Stop Loss is indicated only by levels!



Another SL example :











In the settings of the Stop Loss EA, you can specify different values for the Buy and Sell operations. So, for example, according to statistics, GBPUSD has a deviation towards SL in the Buy operation by a whole level less than in Sell. Therefore, SL can be considered separately for Buy and separately for Sell



For example:



StopLoss for Buy = 5

StopLoss for Sell = 6







"Last Bar

s

Movement" filter



There are cases, especially with a sharp change in trend, when a usual deal can work at a loss :









To exclude such cases, the “Last Bars Movement” filter was made. It sets the allowed size of the movement of the last 3 bars (in pips), at which a trade can be opened.



For example, "Last Bars Movement=450"





It looks like this:







Above values of 450 pips, there will be a ban on opening trades. The countdown starts from the High / Low of the first bar in this movement .



Note: To disable this filter, you can set "Last Bars Movement = 10000" There are practically no such movements of 10000 pips, so an overestimated parameter will not have any effect on the EA's work.







Bollinger Bands and “Last Bars Movement” are the only filters in the EA's work so far. In the future, it is planned to expand the number and type of filters for the profitability of the expert advisor. But! Basically, indicator systems are not effective. Other logics and principles of opening deals are needed. In the near future, a variant of the logic will be created, when the EA will open a deal at each level in both directions. This will complement not very effective indicator systems and cover all price movements. But, in this version, it will be necessary to implement various tricks and algorithms for managing SL and TP

.



