Settings EA "225 pips"

Settings of the "225 pips" Expert Advisor
(Оригинал текста на русском языке)
GBPUSD, H1:
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|Algorithm variants
EA input parameters:
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|№ 1 (TP = 175 pips)
SetLevel=1.38805
LevelsStep=225
PeriodSMA=18
PeriodBB=37
LastBarsMove=450
LotPercentEnable=false
Vol=0.01
ShiftTP=-50
StopLvlBuy=10
StopLvlSell=10
OpenOrderLvl=2
Magic=21715
|№ 2 (TP = 75 pips)
SetLevel=1.38805
LevelsStep=225
PeriodSMA=18
PeriodBB=37
LastBarsMove=450
LotPercentEnable=false
Vol=0.01
ShiftTP=-150
StopLvlBuy=10
StopLvlSell=10
OpenOrderLvl=2
Magic=21715
|№ 3 (TP = 225 pips)
SetLevel=1.38805
LevelsStep=225
PeriodSMA=18
PeriodBB=37
LastBarsMove=450
LotPercentEnable=false
Vol=0.01
ShiftTP=0
StopLvlBuy=10
StopLvlSell=10
OpenOrderLvl=2
Magic=21715
EURUSD, H1:
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| Algorithm variants
EA input parameters:
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|In development
(start September 2021)
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Interesting Facts:
- Each currency pair is unique
Each has its own "mechanics" and "environment" and it is necessary to consider each tool separately! Each pair has its own settings, parameters and algorithms. By the way, this is the problem of most universal (multicurrency) trading robots, where everything initially works in an “average” context. For example, in this EA, each currency pair is considered and used as a separate and independent trading robot.
- There is also a nuance inside the currency pair: Buy and Sell are not the same thing!
Each operation also has its own "mechanics" and "environment". They also need their own settings, parameters and conditions. For example, in GBPUSD, the movement of quotations for the Sell operation has a greater amplitude than for the Buy operation. This means that a smaller Stop Loss can be used for Buy. On the contrary, Sell requires a larger Stop Loss.
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It takes approximately 360 pips to double the deposit
To do this, you need a leverage of 1: 1000 and 30% of the deposit per trade. With our Expert Advisor, this can be done in 2 trades (225 pips each). The only advice: do not do this :-) or use a separate account with free (risky) funds to accelerate the deposit.