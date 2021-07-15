Trading Algorithm: "GBPUSD, Level 3 Catching"

225 PIPS

Trading algorithm "225 pips":

"GBPUSD: Catching movement at the 3rd level from SMA and outside BB"

(Оригинал текста на русском языке)





Note:

The "225 pips" Expert Advisor combines and will continue to add its base many variations of trading robots working with Agreed Forex Levels



The "225 pips" Expert Advisor combines and will continue to add its base many variations of trading robots working with. This article describes one of the EA's trading algorithms.

About the trading algorithm

As an example, consider the working week 06-10 January, 2020 (GBPUSD, H1). Let's mark the Agreed Forex Levels and 225 pips movements on the chart:







Each level (horizontal line) is 225 pips.

Each dot is a 225 pips movement.



Around this trading week, 13950 pips were traded.

That's 1395 points! During the week!



The task of the "225 pips" EA is to catch as many of these movements at 225 pips as possible. Now we started with a simple one: catching movements at the highs and outside the deviations. Let's look at the same chart using the indicators: SMA and Bollinger Bands





Bollinger Bands = 37

SMA =18



According to the algorithm, trades will be only outside the Bollinger Bands deviations and within 3 levels from the SMA (red line):









What the expert advisor successfully does:







In the EA settings, you can specify corrections for movement errors and spread. In this example, TP = 175 pips.



As a result, one simple algorithm earned 350 pips this week, i.e. 35 points. This is not enough :-) The purpose of the EA is to catch 10-20% of the global movement in the market per week (from 500 points and more). Therefore, the "225 pips" EA file will include several trading algorithms. It will only be necessary to change the settings of the input parameters for each individual robot / chart.





Algorithm settings

EA input parameters:





Agreed Forex Levels (currency pair)

Levels Step (pips)

Simple Moving Average

Bollinger Bands (0 - off)

Last Bars Movement (pips)

Lot % Enable (Fix lot = false, % of Equity = true)

Volume (Fix lot = x.xx, % of Equity = xx)

TakeProfit Shift (pips, from -225 to 225)

StopLoss for Buy(until 100 Levels)

StopLoss for Sell(until 100 Levels)

Open Order Level(until 10 Levels)

Magic number SetLevel=1.38805

LevelsStep=225

PeriodSMA=18

PeriodBB=37

LastBarsMove=450

LotPercentEnable=false

Vol=0.01

ShiftTP=-50

StopLvlBuy=10

StopLvlSell=10

OpenOrderLvl=2

Magic=21715













Algorithm examples





Other examples of trading weeks and successfully caught moves (Agreed Forex Levels) using the algorithm:





























































225 PIPS





P.S. If you find a mistake or an incorrect phrase / word, please let me know (private message). I will correct the text. Thank you!