Trading system and algorithms of the "225 pips" EA

225 PIPS

Trading system and trading algorithms of the "225 pips" Expert Advisor

(Оригинал текста на русском языке)









We make our trading system as open as possible. It will be useful to all project participants and buyers-investors of the "225 pips" expert advisor . Because any user will be able to experiment with algorithm settings, share their successes and sets, so that our community has really stable and profitable EA options that will optimally meet the market realities and numerous conditions and nuances of various brokers.





About trading system

As an example, consider the trading week 06-10 January, 2020 (GBPUSD, H1):









For convenience, we will mark the days of the week (their beginning) on the chart.









So far, this chart and time period does not say anything. An ordinary trading chart, like a thousand of any other similar pictures.

But! Let's add the Agreed Forex Levels to the chart (see below) and mark the automated and strictly calculated movements of fundamental players that can be clearly seen and traced.





Summary of Agreed Forex Levels



This is a lot of research that is still underway and has not been formalized into an article or other detailed informational material. Briefly about the theory, then all issues of major currencies and their exchange between central banks are coordinated with each other (and this coordination is carried out along the entire further hierarchy of the infrastructure). Visually, Forex is a communicating vessel. After the issue and exchange, stabilization and balancing of the participating currency pairs in the market is necessary. At the moment, the foundation of the balance is EURUSD. This key currency pair is the source of the major correction waves in the market, from which the rest of the currency pairs must adjust and find and maintain their balance.



Each currency pair has its own coordinated movement corridor (echelon). The distance between the upper and lower boundaries of the echelon is 2250 pips. The echelon is divided into 10 parts of 225 pips each (which are also divided into different parts: 37.5, 75, 112.5, 150, 187.5). It is on these values that currency pairs are balanced.

















Each level (horizontal line) is 225 pips.

Each dot is a 225 pips movement.



See how the global currency market governing mechanism works precisely and distinctly. These are, for example: balancing and stabilizing rates, after the issue of currencies (currency); it is interbank exchange and asset balancing of branches or centers; it is global, federal or regional distribution and transaction management, etc. All in all, this is a huge agreed mechanism. And in this global market, ordinary traders only introduce errors in both directions of the movement. Get in the way and get confused :-)



Our task and goal of the “225 pips” Expert Advisor is to work with these movements. Do not get in the way and most effectively catch as many 225 pips movements as possible.



Just imagine how many pips were during this trading week in an example (approximately):



Monday - 2250 pips

Tuesday - 2700 pips

Wednesday - 3600 pips

Thursday - 2475 pips

Friday - 2925 pips



= 13950 pips! That's 1395 points per week!





Examples of other trading weeks and Agreed Forex Levels:







Total pips per week = 11025 pips









Total pips per week = 7650 pips











Total pips per week = 8325 pips









Total pips per week = 21825 pips. 2182 points per week!





Who is looking for the treasure? Here it is! You just need to take it.

What is the advantage of the “225 pips” Expert Advisor?



The advantage and the future is that the expert advisor combines and will continue to add to its base many variations of trading robots working with Agreed Forex Levels. I.e. "225 pips" is a grouping of robots in one MT4 / MT5 file that will aim to catch the maximum number of moves of 225 pips per week. Goal: Achieve 10-20% mastery of the weekly global movement.





What can the “225 pips” Expert Advisor do now?



List of trading algorithms (with settings):









225 PIPS





P.S. If you find a mistake or an incorrect phrase / word, please let me know (private message). I will correct the text. Thank you!