Best Combination of Trading Indicators
Analytics & Forecasts

Best Combination of Trading Indicators

16 June 2021, 00:56
Innovicient Limited
ALFRED MURIITHI
0
268

  1. Trendy Stocks for MT4 OR  Trendy Stocks

👉  Works great with the re-entry indicator, the Retracement Feeder

     While the Trendy Stocks works by showing the long-term trend, the Retracement Feeder will offer you the re-entry areas within the trend.


  2. Ranging Market Detector

👉  The Ranging Market Detector Checks whether the market is ranging or trending. When the market is ranging, check volatility at the support or resistance using 

Volatility PRO Advantage and then make your entry using the Retracement Feeder to give you the vantage entry or the  Chart Analyzer 



Links

👉 Ranging Market Detector :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062
👉 Retracement Feeder :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67443
👉 Trendy Stocks for MT4 :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68129
👉 Trendy Stocks  :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68029
👉 Volatility PRO Advantage :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67390
👉 Chart Analyzer :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66927


#Trendy Stocks, Best Combination of Trading Indicators, Retracement Indicator