Best Combination of Trading Indicators

👉 Works great with the re-entry indicator, the Retracement Feeder

While the Trendy Stocks works by showing the long-term trend, the Retracement Feeder will offer you the re-entry areas within the trend.





2. Ranging Market Detector

👉 The Ranging Market Detector Checks whether the market is ranging or trending. When the market is ranging, check volatility at the support or resistance using

Volatility PRO Advantage and then make your entry using the Retracement Feeder to give you the vantage entry or the Chart Analyzer









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