NEW Trendy Stocks Indicators, MT4 and MT5

The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control.
The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state.
In short, the downtrend [Crimson] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [DeepSkyBlue] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.
For MT4 Version :: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68129
For MT5 Version :: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68029
Advantages
- Allows you to stay longer in a trend
- Does not repaint closed bars.
- Works with any timeframe
- Not oversensitive to medium price fluctuations.
- Works with any broker
- Discounted introductory price at 50%
How to use
👉 Buy when first DeepSkyBlue bar closes. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the DeepSkyBlue state.
👉 Sell when first Crimson bar closes. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the Crimson state.Don't forget to contact me after your purchase through Telegram Group and Channel. I will be sharing more tips.
Ideal for the following:
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDCAD
USDCHF
GBPCHF
EURGBP
AUDUSD
CADCHF
NZDCHF
AUDNZD
AUDCAD
NZDCAD
EURNZD
GBPAUD
EURAUD
EURCAD
Other instruments where it works.
HEATING_OIL
GASOLINE
_TELCOM_IT
XRUSD
XLMUSD
MIOTASUSD
Settings
K% Period. For Best results, use values between 25 - 100.
D% Period. Use values between 1 - 3
Slowing. Use values between 1 - 3
Method. Any works fine
Applied Price. Any works fine