NEW Trendy Stocks Indicators, MT4 and MT5
Analytics & Forecasts

NEW Trendy Stocks Indicators, MT4 and MT5

10 June 2021, 02:02
Innovicient Limited
ALFRED MURIITHI
0
241
Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas. 

The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control.

The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state.

In short, the downtrend [Crimson] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [DeepSkyBlue] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.

For MT4 Version :: 👉  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68129

For MT5 Version  :: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68029

Advantages

  • Allows you to stay longer in a trend
  • Does not repaint closed bars.

  • Works with any timeframe

  • Not oversensitive to medium price fluctuations.

  • Works with any broker
  • Discounted introductory price at 50% 


How to use

👉 Buy when first DeepSkyBlue bar closes. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the DeepSkyBlue state.

👉 Sell when first Crimson bar closes. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the Crimson state.

     Don't forget to contact me after your purchase through Telegram Group and Channel. I will be sharing more tips.

Ideal for the following:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

GBPCHF

EURGBP

AUDUSD

CADCHF

NZDCHF

AUDNZD

AUDCAD

NZDCAD

EURNZD

GBPAUD

EURAUD

EURCAD

Other instruments where it works.

HEATING_OIL

GASOLINE

_TELCOM_IT

XRUSD

XLMUSD

MIOTASUSD

Settings

K% Period. For Best results, use values between 25 - 100.

D% Period. Use values between 1 - 3

Slowing.  Use values between 1 - 3

Method.  Any works fine

Applied Price.  Any works fine








#Follow Trend, Trendy Stocks, Oversold/Overbought Indicator