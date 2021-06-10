NEW Trendy Stocks Indicators, MT4 and MT5

Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas.

The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control.

The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state.

In short, the downtrend [Crimson] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [DeepSkyBlue] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.

For MT4 Version :: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68129