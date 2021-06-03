Forex copier and 25 activations.





Today I want to talk about product activations in the market. The owner of each product in the market can customize the number of product activations. For example, the Forex Copier has 25 activations. But what does it mean? For a newbie in the market, as it turned out, this is a big secret.

One activation is one installation on a PC or vps. Even if the product is used on several terminals, but on one PC, it will be one activation.

If you have changed hardware or operating system on your personal computer, this will be minus one activation.

Thus, the scheme that is attached below will require only 3 activations, and not 9 as it seemed to one of the "Forex Copier" buyers.

By the way, the "Forex copier" can still be downloaded from the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38347







