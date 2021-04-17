PipCounter PRO MT4 (Full Settings Description)

Choose which side of the screen to display the Indicator.

Choose “true” to show Margin Level, “false” to hide it.

Choose “true” to show Next Bar Time remaining, “false” to hide it.

Choose “true” to show the Profit LINE, “false” to hide the entire line.

Choose “true” to show the Total Profits in Account Currency(in brackets), “false” to hide it leaving only the Total Percent% Profit.

Show Total Profits in USD(Crypto):

Choose “true” to Convert Crypto Accounts Total Profit to USD eg. BTC account profit

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USD profits. This allows you to see your crypto profit in USD while trading a Crypto broker, “false” shows default Account Currency. This may also work on Non-USD accounts

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USD profits conversion depending on your broker. So test it out!!