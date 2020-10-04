EURUSD and Possible Scenarios - 4 October 2020

0
219
We have here 2 possible Scenarios:
1- The price to retrace to the Daily Demand Zone (1.14401 - 1.13677) / Weekly Demand Zone (1.13066 - 1.11831), then potential Longs.
Price confluence (Weekly Demand Zone & the Up-Trend). Expecting the price to rally from this Demand Zone up to the Monthly/Weekly Supply Zone (1.21474 - 1.25765)
2- No retrace - The price to rally to the Monthly Demand Zone (1.21474 - 1.25522) and potential Shorts from there.
Breaking the Monthly Supply Zone ; most probably will open all the way up to the 3M Supply Zone (1.36651 - 1.40212)
1- The price to retrace to the Daily Demand Zone (1.14401 - 1.13677) / Weekly Demand Zone (1.13066 - 1.11831), then potential Longs.
Price confluence (Weekly Demand Zone & the Up-Trend). Expecting the price to rally from this Demand Zone up to the Monthly/Weekly Supply Zone (1.21474 - 1.25765)
2- No retrace - The price to rally to the Monthly Demand Zone (1.21474 - 1.25522) and potential Shorts from there.
Breaking the Monthly Supply Zone ; most probably will open all the way up to the 3M Supply Zone (1.36651 - 1.40212)