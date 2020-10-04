EURUSD and Possible Scenarios - 4 October 2020

We have here 2 possible Scenarios:

1- The price to retrace to the Daily

Demand Zone

(1.14401 - 1.13677) / Weekly

Demand Zone

(1.13066 - 1.11831), then potential Longs.

Price confluence (Weekly

Demand Zone

& the Up-Trend). Expecting the price to rally from this

Demand Zone

up to the Monthly/Weekly

Supply Zone

(1.21474 - 1.25765)

2- No retrace - The price to rally to the Monthly

Demand Zone

(1.21474 - 1.25522) and potential Shorts from there.

Breaking the Monthly

Supply Zone

; most probably will open all the way up to the

3M

Supply Zone

(1.36651 - 1.40212)







