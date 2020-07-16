What is CITR BOT Indicator? How to trade with it? MT4/MT5





CITRA BOT MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44857

CITRA BOT MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44859

CITRA BOT is a Price Action/Price Pattern detection Indicator which uses historical data to validate a current pattern or profile to predict the probability of hitting future resistance or support levels.

Advantage of using CITRA BOT:

*Self Learning Algorithm.

*Faster and Superior than any other Machine Learning Models like Neural Networks,Regressions,SVM,Decision tree,Random Forest etc.

*Faster response rate on switching TimeFrame.

*Precision based Profile detection Controls Noise allocation based on user requirements *Custom Precision Percentage.

*Custom Email,Push Notification Alerts.



