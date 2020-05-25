(25 MAY 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:WTI crude consolidates

Gold remains bid near the $1725 per ounce, as investors believe that the upside potential could be unlocked with a renewed landslide across global equities. Yet, anything less than a sizeable and durable risk sell-off should maintain the top-sellers in place approaching the $1750 mark.



The foreign exchange markets saw little action in the overnight trading session.

The euro’s failure to beat the $1.10-offers (the 200-day moving average and solid psychological resistance) last week continues pulling the single currency lower against the greenback. The EURUSD is testing 1.0880, the 50-day moving average support, on firming US dollar demand. The latest CFTC data printed a third consecutive week retreat in long EUR speculative positions, while the solid positive skew in euro positions hints that there is potential for a further euro sell-off if renewed risk-off moves rekindle a flight to the USD safety.



Cable finds support near the 1.2160/1.2170 area, but there is a mounting selling pressure due to the political shenanigans in the UK. Boris Johnson, who hasn’t sacked Dominic Cummings on his long-distance travels during the coronavirus lockdown, now faces critics and even a revolt from the Tory MPs. Combined with a stronger US dollar, cable could pull out the 1.2075 May support and extend losses toward the 1.20 mark.



WTI crude consolidates gains near the $33 a barrel as demand picks up on global business reopening and improved economic activity. Though the US-China tensions could slow down the pace of the recovery, the improvement in basic energy demand should continue keeping the short-term trend on a positive path and give support to WTI near the $30 per barrel.



By Ipek Ozkardeskaya