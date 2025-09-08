NFP Shock: Oil Sinks Despite Dollar Weakness – Trading Implications

Oil Markets & Dollar: the NFP Effect Unpacked

1. Background: Energy Demand and U.S. Jobs Data

The August Nonfarm Payrolls report came in far weaker than expected, with only 22,000 jobs added versus a forecast of 75,000. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3%, highlighting a clear cooling in the labor market. For energy traders, this immediately translated into lower expectations for U.S. fuel demand, while markets also priced in deeper Federal Reserve rate cuts.

2. Immediate Reaction: Oil Slumped

The energy market reaction was swift. A fragile jobs backdrop stoked fears of weaker demand from the world’s largest oil consumer, triggering broad selling across crude futures.

Brent dropped over two dollars on Friday to settle near $65.50 (-2.22%), while WTI fell to $61.87 (-2.54%). Both benchmarks marked their third consecutive daily decline, underscoring that bearish sentiment had already been building even before the jobs release.

An unexpected 2.4 million-barrel build in U.S. crude inventories amplified the pressure, raising concerns of oversupply. The result was a bearish cocktail: softer demand outlook, rising stockpiles, and a dollar that weakened but not enough to lift crude prices.





3. Supply Dynamics: Inventories and OPEC+

The U.S. inventory build weighed further on sentiment. Meanwhile, OPEC+ added to the debate with a decision to raise output modestly from October, by just 137,000 barrels per day — a fraction of past increases. The move was interpreted as precautionary, offering partial support to prices after the sharp selloff.

4. USD vs Oil: The Cross-Asset Connection

Normally, a weaker dollar boosts commodities priced in USD by making them cheaper for buyers in other currencies. Indeed, the Dollar Index fell after the NFP, as markets priced in more aggressive Fed cuts.

Yet oil prices kept falling. The currency effect was overshadowed by demand fears: with the labor market visibly cooling, traders prioritized weaker consumption outlooks over FX dynamics.

This divergence stood out compared to precious metals. Gold and silver rallied strongly on dollar weakness, while oil remained pinned down by supply concerns and growth anxiety.

Quick Summary Table

Factor Post-NFP Impact USD Weaker on Fed cut expectations Oil prices Fell despite softer USD U.S. inventories +2.4m barrels, adding downside pressure OPEC+ Modest +137k bpd output increase from October





This analysis reflects a personal view for educational purposes only and is not financial advice.

















