The Impossible Coin — Prop Firm Settings Guide

BTCUSD M5 Expert Advisor — Complete Parameter Reference for Funded Trader Accounts

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER The .set files and settings in this guide are starting points only. Every prop firm has different rules, leverage, spreads, and execution — what works on one broker may not work on another. Do not use these settings on a funded account without thorough testing first. Always test on a demo account with your specific broker for at least 2–4 weeks before going live

with your specific broker for at least 2–4 weeks before going live Verify your firm's exact rules (daily loss calculation method, trailing vs static DD, leverage limits)

Adjust risk parameters to match your firm's specific limits — never assume defaults are correct for your account

Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results

The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred on funded or personal accounts Do your own research. Trade at your own risk.

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This guide covers The Impossible Coin's prop firm system — the 4-zone risk engine, pre-built .set files for FTMO and Blue Guardian, and what every parameter does. Download a .set file, load it in MT5, and you're ready to trade.

Why Prop Firms Need Different Settings

Prop firms impose strict rules that personal accounts don't have:

5% daily loss limit (FTMO) or 3% daily (Blue Guardian) — one bad day can end your account

(FTMO) or (Blue Guardian) — one bad day can end your account 10% max drawdown (FTMO) or 6% max (Blue Guardian) — account terminated if breached

(FTMO) or (Blue Guardian) — account terminated if breached BTC volatility means wider stops and larger point swings — risk must be managed aggressively

Goal shifts from maximising return to consistent profit without breaching rules

The Income preset (2.0% risk, 8 trades/day, 15% MaxDD) is designed for personal accounts. For prop firms, we trade upside for survival.

The PropFirm Zone System

v1.53 includes a 4-zone dynamic risk scaling system that automatically throttles the EA as drawdown approaches your firm's limits. This is the primary defence layer — it handles risk scaling so you don't have to monitor manually.

Zone When Risk Trades Min Score Purpose GREEN DD < Yellow threshold 100% Normal Normal Full operation — all systems go YELLOW DD between Yellow–Red 50% Reduced 80+ Caution — throttle down, only high-quality entries RED DD between Red–Dead 25% 1 max 90+ Danger — minimal exposure, only A+ setups DEAD DD above Dead threshold 0% 0 — Trading halted — protecting the account

How zone thresholds work: Each zone boundary is a percentage of your firm's max DD budget that has been consumed. For example, with PropMaxDD=10% and PropYellowPct=40%, the EA enters Yellow when 4% of the 10% budget has been used (i.e., 4% drawdown from starting equity).

Quick Start — Loading a Set File

All three prop firm .set files are attached to this blog post. Download the one matching your firm.

Download the .set file for your prop firm (see table below) Open MT5 → attach EA to a BTCUSD M5 chart In the inputs tab, click Load Browse to the .set file → Open → OK

You only need to load it once per chart. MT5 remembers the settings.

Available Set Files

Prop Firm Set File Risk% Daily Cap Max DD Trades/Day Shield Trail FTMO Challenge TheImpossibleCoin_FTMO_Challenge.set 2.5% 4.0% 9.0% 5 OFF 60/10 FTMO Funded TheImpossibleCoin_FTMO.set 0.75% 4.0% 9.0% 3 ON (75%) 40/25 Blue Guardian TheImpossibleCoin_BlueGuardian.set 0.5% 2.0% 5.0% 3 ON (50%) 40/25

Which file to use? Pick your firm from the table above and download the matching .set file attached to this blog post. If your firm isn't listed, use the one with the closest DD rules (tighter is safer). All files use the same optimised strategy — only risk, protection, trail, and PropFirm parameters differ.

Complete Parameter Reference

Strategy Settings

R3 genetically optimised — identical across all presets. Do not change for prop firm use.

Parameter Value Explanation Timeframe M5 5-minute chart. Optimised for Bitcoin's intraday volatility. LookbackBars 30 Bars to define breakout range. 30 = 2.5 hours of consolidation. BufferPips 95.0 Points above/below range before triggering entry. MinRangePips 100.0 Minimum range size. Below 100 points on BTC is noise. MaxRangePips 3000.0 Maximum range size. Above 3000 = trending, not consolidating. MinScoreToTrade 80-85 80 for Challenge (more trades), 85 for Funded/BG (higher quality only). CooldownBars 0 No delay between trades. The PropFirm zone system handles throttling.

Momentum Continuation

Second entry strategy — identical across all presets.

Parameter Value Explanation MC_Enabled true Catches pullbacks in established trends. MC_EMA_Fast/Slow 13 / 21 EMA crossover for trend confirmation. MC_PullbackPips 80.0 Max pullback distance from fast EMA. MC_MinADX 25 Minimum trend strength for entry. MC_TP / MC_SL 200 / 100 Momentum continuation TP/SL in points.

Session Filter

Optimised for London/NY overlap — highest BTC liquidity.

Parameter Income Prop Firm Explanation SessionStart 8 11 Prop presets use 11 GMT — tighter window, higher quality hours only. SessionEnd 23 20 Prop presets end at 20 GMT — avoids thin late-session liquidity. ExcludeStart / End 0 / 0 0 / 0 No exclusion zone. BTC doesn't have a lunch gap like Gold. Day blocking all false all false All days active.

Risk Management — CRITICAL FOR PROP FIRMS

These settings directly control whether you stay within prop firm rules.

Parameter Income FTMO Challenge FTMO Funded Blue Guardian RiskPerTrade ⚠️ 2.0% 2.5% 0.75% 0.5% CompoundAggressive false false false false TP_Pips 150 150 150 150 SL_Pips 200 200 200 200 MaxSpread 100 100 100 100

Trailing Stop — Key Difference Between Presets

The trailing stop configuration is one of the most important differences between Challenge and Funded presets:

Parameter Income FTMO Challenge FTMO Funded Blue Guardian TrailingStart 60 60 40 40 TrailingStep 10 10 25 25 UsePartialClose true true true true PartialClosePct 50% 50% 50% 50%

Why different trail configs?

Challenge (60/10) — R3 optimal. Maximises profit extraction. Trail triggers later (60 points) and follows tightly (10-point steps). Best profit generation for hitting the challenge target.

— R3 optimal. Maximises profit extraction. Trail triggers later (60 points) and follows tightly (10-point steps). Best profit generation for hitting the challenge target. Funded (40/25) — Conservative. Trail triggers earlier (40 points) locking in smaller profits sooner. Wider step (25 points) gives trades more room, fewer whipsaws. Prioritises keeping what you've made over squeezing more out.

Capital Protection

Parameter Income FTMO Challenge FTMO Funded Blue Guardian MaxDrawdown ⚠️ 15.0% 9.0% 9.0% 5.0% MaxDailyLoss ⚠️ 5.0% 4.0% 4.0% 2.0% MaxOpenTrades 1 1 1 1 MaxTradesPerDay 8 5 3 3 MaxConsecLosses 3 3 2 2

Why MaxDrawdown is set to firm limit minus 1%: MaxDrawdown is the emergency brake — permanent shutdown. The PropFirm zone system and Shield handle day-to-day protection. By setting MaxDrawdown at firm limit minus 1%, Shield has room to do its pause-and-recover cycle. If set too conservatively (e.g., 7% for a 10% rule), the EA can deadlock: Shield fires, lifts next day, but MaxDrawdown permanently blocks all trading before recovery is possible.

News Filter

Parameter Value Explanation EnableNewsFilter true Always enabled for prop accounts. Uses MT5 Economic Calendar. NewsMinutesBefore 30 Blocks trades 30 minutes before high-impact events. NewsMinutesAfter 15 Blocks trades 15 minutes after events.

Shield Circuit Breaker

Parameter Income FTMO Challenge FTMO Funded Blue Guardian EnableShield ⚠️ true false true true ShieldArmPct 75% 0% 75% 50% ShieldDrawdownPct 10% 5% 10% 5% ShieldRecovery 1 1 1 1

Challenge vs Funded Shield logic:

Challenge: Shield OFF — you need to hit the profit target. Shield can prevent the EA from trading enough to reach 10% profit. Shield is counterproductive during challenge phase.

— you need to hit the profit target. Shield can prevent the EA from trading enough to reach 10% profit. Shield is counterproductive during challenge phase. Funded: Shield ON, arms early — you already passed. Now the goal is consistent payouts. Shield locks in daily gains and lifts next morning. Blue Guardian uses 50% arm (arms sooner) because the 6% max DD is tighter.

PropFirm Zone Parameters

Parameter FTMO Challenge FTMO Funded Blue Guardian Explanation EnablePropFirm true true true Activates 4-zone risk scaling. PropMaxDD 10.0% 10.0% 6.0% Your firm's max DD rule. PropDailyDD 5.0% 5.0% 3.0% Your firm's daily loss rule. PropYellowPct 40% 40% 30% Enter Yellow zone at this % of budget consumed. BG enters earlier (30%) because 6% is tight. PropRedPct 65% 65% 65% Enter Red zone — minimal trading, A+ setups only. PropDeadPct 85% 85% 85% Enter Dead zone — all trading halted. YellowRiskMult 0.5 0.5 0.5 Risk multiplied by 0.5 in Yellow (half normal). YellowMaxTrades 0 0 0 0 = use MaxTradesPerDay (unchanged). Set a number to override. YellowMinScore 80 80 80 Minimum score in Yellow — only quality entries. RedRiskMult — 0.25 0.25 Quarter risk in Red zone. RedMaxTrades — 1 1 Maximum 1 trade/day in Red. RedMinScore — 90 90 Only 90+ conviction trades in Red.

Regime Filter

Parameter Value Explanation EnableRegimeFilter true Monitors weekly EMA slope. Blocks entries when BTC has no clear trend. RegimeEMAPeriod 50 50-period weekly EMA (~1 year). RegimeLookback 4 Slope over 4 weekly bars (~1 month). RegimeMinSlope 0.05% Below ±0.05% = FLAT market. Lower than Gold because BTC trends more clearly. BlockCounterTrend false Trades both directions. Set true for additional safety.

Prop Firm Cheat Sheet

Quick Formula: MaxTradesPerDay × RiskPerTrade < MaxDailyLoss

FTMO Challenge: 5 × 2.5% = 12.5% — exceeds 4% cap, but BTC R:R means most trades win. Actual worst case depends on consecutive losses, capped by MaxConsecLosses=3 → 3 × 2.5% = 7.5%. The PropFirm zone system throttles risk before this happens.

FTMO Funded: 3 × 0.75% = 2.25% < 4.0% ✓ (1.75% buffer)

Blue Guardian: 3 × 0.5% = 1.5% < 2.0% ✓ (0.5% buffer)

Prop Firm Daily Loss Max DD Set MaxDailyLoss Set MaxDrawdown Risk % (Challenge) Risk % (Funded) FTMO 2-Step 5% 10% 4.0% 9.0% 2.5% 0.75% Blue Guardian 3% 6% 2.0% 5.0% — 0.5%

Note: FTMO Challenge risk (2.5%) is aggressive by design — BTC challenges have a time limit and you need to hit 10% profit. The PropFirm zone system will throttle risk automatically if drawdown builds. For Funded accounts, 0.75% (FTMO) and 0.5% (BG) keep worst-case daily losses well under limits.

Challenge vs Funded — Different Priorities

Challenge Phase — Need to hit 10% profit target within the time limit:

RiskPerTrade: 2.5% (aggressive — fast profit generation)

(aggressive — fast profit generation) MaxTradesPerDay: 5 (maximise opportunities)

(maximise opportunities) Shield: OFF (don't cap profitable days, let it run)

(don't cap profitable days, let it run) Trail: 60/10 (R3 optimal — extract maximum profit per trade)

(R3 optimal — extract maximum profit per trade) MinScoreToTrade: 80 (more entries, higher volume)

(more entries, higher volume) MaxConsecLosses: 3 (don't cut off too early)

Funded Phase — Survival is everything:

RiskPerTrade: 0.5-0.75% (conservative — protect the account)

(conservative — protect the account) MaxTradesPerDay: 3 (fewer trades, less exposure)

(fewer trades, less exposure) Shield: ON (lock in daily gains, lift next morning)

(lock in daily gains, lift next morning) Trail: 40/25 (trigger earlier, lock profit faster, give trades more room)

(trigger earlier, lock profit faster, give trades more room) MinScoreToTrade: 85 (only high-conviction entries)

(only high-conviction entries) MaxConsecLosses: 2 (stop early, review later)

Complete Settings Comparison — All Presets

Every parameter that differs between prop files and the Income (personal) preset. Strategy parameters (LookbackBars, BufferPips, MinRange, MaxRange, MC settings) are identical across all files.

Parameter Income FTMO Challenge FTMO Funded Blue Guardian Firm Daily DD — 5% 5% 3% Firm Max DD — 10% 10% 6% RiskPerTrade 2.0% 2.5% 0.75% 0.5% SessionStart 8 11 11 11 SessionEnd 23 20 20 20 MinScoreToTrade 80 80 85 85 TrailingStart 60 60 40 40 TrailingStep 10 10 25 25 MaxDrawdown 15% 9.0% 9.0% 5.0% MaxDailyLoss 5% 4.0% 4.0% 2.0% MaxTradesPerDay 8 5 3 3 MaxConsecLosses 3 3 2 2 EnableShield true false true true ShieldArmPct 75% 0% 75% 50% ShieldDrawdownPct 10% 5% 10% 5% EnablePropFirm false true true true PropMaxDD — 10.0 10.0 6.0 PropDailyDD — 5.0 5.0 3.0 PropYellowPct — 40% 40% 30% Worst-Case Daily 6% 7.5% 2.25% 1.5%

Reading the table: Green values are changed from Income defaults for prop safety. Red indicates a feature deliberately disabled (Shield OFF during Challenge). Strategy parameters (TP, SL, breakout detection, momentum continuation) are identical across all files — v1.53 R3 optimised values.

Adapting for Other Firms

If your prop firm isn't listed, use the closest file and adjust these parameters:

PropMaxDD → your firm's max DD rule PropDailyDD → your firm's daily loss rule MaxDrawdown → PropMaxDD minus 1% MaxDailyLoss → PropDailyDD minus 1% RiskPerTrade → start at 0.5% for tight DD, 0.75% for generous DD PropYellowPct → 30% for tight DD firms (≤8%), 40% for generous (10%+)

Test formula: MaxConsecLosses × RiskPerTrade < MaxDailyLoss. If the math doesn't work, lower RiskPerTrade.

A Note on BTC vs Gold for Prop Firms

Bitcoin is structurally different from Gold for prop firm trading:

Higher volatility — wider stops required (SL 200 vs Gold 55), which means risk per trade must be lower to keep % risk the same

— wider stops required (SL 200 vs Gold 55), which means risk per trade must be lower to keep % risk the same Higher win rate — ~90% WR on BTC vs ~58% on Gold, but inverted R:R (each loss = ~8 wins)

— ~90% WR on BTC vs ~58% on Gold, but inverted R:R (each loss = ~8 wins) Income grinder profile — BTC generates consistent small wins. It's better at reliably grinding profit than surviving large swings

— BTC generates consistent small wins. It's better at reliably grinding profit than surviving large swings Challenge pass speed — Gold can pass faster due to larger individual wins, but BTC is more consistent daily

For FTMO Challenges, Gold may pass faster but BTC may be more reliable. For Funded accounts, BTC's ~90% WR makes for smoother equity curves — fewer drawdown events, more consistent payout periods.

From the same author — The Impossible Prop (EURUSD + GBPUSD)

Want to run a forex prop firm 100K challenge? The Impossible Coin's sister product — The Impossible Prop — is a session-breakout scalper purpose-built for the standard 5% / 10% drawdown framework on EURUSD and GBPUSD M5. Two genetically tuned instances run side-by-side on the same account with a built-in Parallel Awareness layer: when one halts the other respects it, correlated same-direction entries can be blocked, and a combined daily-trade cap can govern the pair as a unit.

4-month verified out-of-sample: +6.9% / 65.5% win rate / 87 trades / ~7.8% peak DD / 0 prop breaches. Hard TP + hard SL on every trade. Same single binary also runs on personal accounts via one toggle.

→ View The Impossible Prop on MQL5 Market

Disclaimer: Settings based on typical prop firm rules as of 2026. Firms change rules frequently — always verify your firm's current rules. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Bitcoin involves significant risk of loss due to high volatility. The developer is not responsible for any losses on funded or personal accounts.

The Impossible Coin — mortah.ai | BTCUSD M5 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | Questions? MQL5 PM or Discord.