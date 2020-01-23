INPUT PARAMETERS OF THE YELLOW MOUSE SCALPING EXPERT ADVISOR



EA Yellow mouse scalping - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28065

Monitoring of work on a real account - https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/311366

Telegram chat for questions https://t.me/joinchat/Oly9JhP7KeUumS0RxN7QuQ

Telegram channel for operational information https://t.me/yellow_mouse_scalping





EA yellow mouse scalping input parameters





Open_night_Monday permission to open trades in the night from Sunday to Monday, on/off;

Open_Friday - allow work on Friday, on/off;

Start_hour - the hour when the EA starts opening deals;

Start_min-minutes when the EA starts opening trades;

Stop_hour - the hour when the EA ends opening trades;

Stop_min - minutes of the end of the opening trades Advisor;

No_Open_after_SLoss_hour-ban on opening new trades after the stop loss is triggered in hours. At 00-disabled;

Close_Friday_Time - the closing Time for all trades on Friday. At 00: 00-disabled;

Close_hour - hour for closing deals by time. When setting 00:00 - disabled;

Close_min - minutes of closing deals by time. When setting 00:00 - disabled;

For_candle-closing deals on the "lifetime" after the first order, on/off;

close_candle - the number of bars through which trades will be closed;

PercentBalansRisk - maximum drawdown as a percentage of the balance, at which all trades will be closed automatically;

Autolot - autolot, on/off:

Autolot_size - the initial lot that the EA will use when Autolot is enabled;

Autolot_for - the amount of Deposit that the EA will use Lot for when Autolot is enabled;

Real_SL-physical stop loss;

Real_TP-physical take profit;

Virtual SL-virtual stop loss;

Slippage - maximum slippage at which the EA is allowed to open trades;

Virtual TP-virtual take profit;

Magic-the magic number by which the EA distinguishes its positions from other orders;

Add_fo_close_bar-opening additional orders at the opening price of a new bar, on/off;

Time_open_fo_add-time limit for opening additional orders with the Stop_hour parameter, on/off;

Max_orders - the maximum number of additional orders that the EA can open;

Delta_open - the minimum distance between the additional orders;

Max_spread - the maximum spread at which the EA is allowed to open positions;

Close_fo_close_bar-closing orders on a closed bar, on/off;

Trand_filtr -Filter trend of the day. When enabled, trades are opened only in the direction of the daily trend, on/off;

Retum_sig_RSI-Closing trades on the reverse RSI signal, on/off;

RSI_period - period of the RSI indicator;

Up_level - the upper level of the indicator, above which the EA will open sell;

Down_level - the lower level of the indicator, below which the EA will open buy;

ART_period - period of the ATR indicator;

ART_from - the lower limit of the indicator value range where the EA is allowed to open positions;

ART_to - upper limit of the range of values of the second indicator, in which the EA is allowed to open positions;

ATR_Auto_for_tester-the parameter for passing autovalidation in the Market, in real trading and testing should be Turned off!!!