Trade Pilot - Manual and Signal Automation Trading Tool

Trade Pilot makes it possible to assign the different trading functions (entry, entry from time, stop loss, take profit, expiration time) under the 'input', such that when an object is created or clicked the object is automatically renamed to the assigned name and its value set for the functionality it was assigned for. However, you should turn off the 'Object Auto Renaming' feature if you intend to use this tool to automate the signals generated by an indicator which places pre-named objects on the charts.









INPUT PARAMETERS