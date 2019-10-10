2013, 432 pages, by Jeff Greenblat.

This book is far from original, but if you want to dip your toes into the waters of Fibonacci, Elliot Waves, Lucas Numbers and Gann, it will serve your well, before diving deep into those complex subjects such as Elliot and Gann.

In addition to those subjects the author introduces you to a “new” way of seeing the market calling this way as “Rotation”, which is nothing more than Bar Counting.

I’m personally not a believer in Bar Counting even if if its tied up around Fibonacci or Lucas numbers. The market is much more complex than that. But it is just me.

I was not impressed by this book, but it is just my opinion. Again, if you want to jump start into Elliot and Gann’s works, maybe it could be through this book, the only thing I didn’t like at all it is its current price (as of today) USD 95!

#It’sUpToYou

😉

Breakthrough Strategies for Predicting Any Market – Jeff Greenblatt





