SparkLight EA

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Overview

SparkLight EA is a fully automated expert advisor that uses advanced algorithms for the price analysis of the latest trends.

Every order has StopLoss and every order is placed based on the primary or the secondary trend analysis algorithm.

This EA does NOT use Martingale or Arbitrage strategy. It can trade more orders at the same time but every order has the same Lot size if using FixedLotSize.

SparkLight EA is NOT a minute scalper or tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day.

This EA is fully customizable by user.

This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recommended to use on M15 - H4 time-frames). Every trading pair and time-frame requires slight modification of parameters for the best performance.

SparkLight EA default settings is optimized for EURUSD H1 (since the end of 2017 - present).