🔐 Active Symbol Management – Smart Capital Protection in Multi-Symbol Trading





(A powerful built-in feature of the Lunexa Expert Advisor)





In a multi-symbol environment, trading too many pairs at once can be extremely dangerous — especially during volatile markets or high correlation periods.

That’s why Lunexa introduces a deeply integrated and customizable system called:

💡 Active Symbol Management (Active Symbol Account)





This feature is engineered to protect your account capital by limiting the number of symbols that are allowed to be active (have open trades) at the same time — regardless of how many symbols the EA is attached to.

🧠 Core Logic:





You can attach Lunexa to 26 or more currency pairs at the same time.





But the EA will only allow a few symbols to open live trades simultaneously, based on your settings.





If a symbol already has an open trade, the EA will pause trade execution on other pairs until the current one is closed or reaches a resolution.





This reduces trade overlap, protects against correlation-based losses, and ensures a strategic use of margin.





The logic can be fully customized depending on your risk appetite, capital size, or trading strategy.





📊 Recommended Setup Table:

💰 Account Balance (USD) 🔄 Max Active Symbols ⚙️ Initial Lot Size 📉 Estimated Max Drawdown

$1,000 0 (No Trading) — —

$2,000 1 0.01 ~5%

$5,000 3 0.01 ~2%

$10,000 6 0.01 ~1%





✅ You may modify this table based on experience and live performance.





🎯 Why This Matters (Key Benefits):

1. 🛡 Reduced Risk Exposure





By capping the number of active pairs, the EA prevents account overload during high-risk situations — even if all 26 charts are running.

2. 🧩 Avoid Correlated Drawdowns





Many pairs move together. With this filter, the EA won’t open multiple trades on strongly correlated assets, which would amplify drawdown.

3. ⚖️ Improved Risk-to-Reward Consistency





You maintain a stable risk environment even when trading multiple symbols.

4. ⚙️ Fully Automated – No Manual Work





Once set, the EA handles symbol management on its own, dynamically waiting or allowing new entries based on live trade states.

5. 📈 Multi-Symbol Scalability





Instead of increasing your lot size, you can increase the number of symbols within safe limits to scale up profit with controlled drawdown.

🧪 How It Interacts with Other Filters:





The Active Symbol Management system works in harmony with Lunexa’s other safety modules, including:





✅ SSF (Smart Strength Filter) – Only strong currency pairs are considered.





✅ News Filter – Trades are avoided around high-impact economic news.





✅ CCF (Custom Correlation Filter) – Prevents conflicting trades.





✅ ATR and Spike Filters – Avoids market noise and volatility traps.





This creates a multi-layered defense system for your account.

📘 User Tip:





For low-risk profiles, use this setup:

• $2,000: 1 active symbol

• $5,000: 3 active symbols

• $10,000: 6 active symbols





All other charts can still run the EA — but trades will be queued intelligently by Lunexa based on the available slots.





📦 Included in Your Purchase of Lunexa:





✅ MT4 + MT5 version of Lunexa





✅ Full PDF Help Manual





✅ Symbol Naming Table for managing multi-pair instances





✅ Step-by-step setup tutorials





✅ Private support channel





✅ All future updates included — no extra charge





🔗 Learn More or Try It Now:





📺 Watch it in action:

▶️ Robot Tutorial on YouTube

💬 Ask your questions or contact us:

📲 Telegram Contact

🔒 IMPORTANT NOTICE: @arka_trade_tools





Lunexa is available with a limited license model — only 100 licenses will be sold.

Once the limit is reached, sales will be permanently closed.

✅ Summary:





The Active Symbol Management system is just one of Lunexa’s many advanced capital protection mechanisms.

It’s designed for serious traders, fund managers, and institutional-style portfolios who understand that capital protection is more important than high-frequency entries.





Lunexa doesn’t just trade — it thinks before it trades