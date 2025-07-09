Step-by-step guide to getting a Claude AI API Key

🔑 How to Get and Set the Claude API Key for the AOT Bot



This guide helps users set up APIs for the trading bot MT5 to enhance trading with AI

Initial step is to go into MT5, ensure your MT5 terminal is running, then configure the setting as follows.

https://api.anthropic.com

Then press OK.





Step 1: Access the Claude API Page

Go to https://www.anthropic.com/api

Step 2: Click Start Building

Step 3: Create an Account or Log In

If you don’t have an account, register one. If you already have an account, simply log in.





Step 4: Select Individual Account Type

Step 5: Click Buy Credits

Step 6: Add a Payment Method and Complete Your Purchase

Step 7: Click Get API Keys

Step 8: Copy the API Key and Paste It into the AOT EA

Paste the API key into the Claude API Key field in the EA's input settings.





⚠️ Important: Keep your API key private. Do not share it with anyone or post it publicly.

🤖 How to Enable AI Model Analysis in the AOT Bot

Step 1: Attach the EA to a Chart

Open your MT5 terminal, and drag the EA onto the chart.

Step 2: In the Common Tab

Make sure to enable Allow Algo Trading.





Step 3: In the Inputs Tab

Scroll down to the Claude AI settings.

Set Use Claude AI Model to True .

Paste your Claude API key in the corresponding field.

Step 4: Set Show Info Panel on Chart to True

Then click OK to apply all settings.

✅ After Setup

You will see the AI panel with a circular icon on the chart.

Sometimes this panel may disappear — don’t worry, the AI continues working in the background and still analyzes the market normally.

📋Note If you want to use the AI feature, your MT5 terminal language must be set to English.

Remember to add the Claude URL (exactly as shown in the images at the beginning of this guide).

When entering your API key, copy it carefully and make sure there are no extra spaces at the start or end.











