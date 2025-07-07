USER GUIDE - CAP ZONE RECOVERY MANUAL EA

User Guide



is aof our flagship product,. While both EAs are built upon the powerful Zone Recovery Algorithm, this version introduces a major enhancement:on the same symbol.





Key Definitions







The following is a list of key definitions whose parameters are vital when using the Recovery Algorithm. It is important to understand these key definitions because they are used throughout this manual. To understand the manual thoroughly, you need to understand the terminology first.

Initial Trade: The first trade being initiated. Depending on the outcome of this trade (Losing or Profitable) it will be determined if the recovery algorithm will be initiated.

Grid Trade: If it is enabled and your initial trade goes in loss, then the EA at first opens several grids to recover your loss; but if it fails, then EA activates the recovery strategy.

Initial Mode: Until EA opens recovery trade, it is called initial mode.

Hedge Trade: Recovery trade and Hedge trade are the same. Hedge definition is when you have a BUY trade and EA opens a SELL trade that call hedge.

Hedge Mode: When your first recovery trade active then it’s called recovery mode.