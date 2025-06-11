How to run EA

How to run the EA on chart

Simply drag the EA onto any symbol or timeframe chart of your choice – no worries! The EA is smart enough to detect all settings automatically, so it’ll adjust itself without any manual configuration.

For full guidance and a deep-dive tutorial, check the blog here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740817

EA Compatibility with Other EAs

Yes, you can run this EA alongside other EAs – just make sure that each one uses a unique magic number. This prevents trade conflicts and ensures clean operation across strategies.

Updating the EA

When a new update is rolled out, follow the instructions provided in the link below to keep your EA up-to-date with the latest features and improvements:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729017

Backtesting Advice

Backtesting? Stick with MT5. MT4’s testing is outdated, lacks real-tick simulation, and can’t handle multi-symbol testing in one go.

On MT5, you’ll get more accurate, reliable, and efficient test results. If your EA uses multiple symbols, you’ll need to backtest each separately on MT4 – yet another reason to use MT5.

Adjusting Trade Symbols

To change which pairs the EA trades, head into the Inputs tab.

No need to enter suffixes or prefixes – the EA handles that automatically.

Example: If your symbol is EURUSD.m , just enter EURUSD only.

Join Our Telegram Channel

Want in on the Telegram group? Drop me a private message in the MQL5 chat and I’ll send you the link directly. It’s that simple.

MQL5 Channel Access

To join the MQL5 channel, use the link below:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mahshadbots

Submitting Account Name for Custom Version

You’ll find your account name in the Navigator window of your terminal. Refer to the image below (to be added) to locate it correctly before sending it over for customization.

Best Setfile to Use

The EA is already equipped with the best default settings. However, optimization can help find more broker-specific configurations.

If we provide additional setfiles, they’ll be shared in our official channels.

Requesting New Features or Inputs

Have an idea or want a new option added? Feel free to message me directly in MQL5 chat. I’m always open to feedback and ideas from users!

Risk & Deposit Recommendations

You can start with any deposit, but I recommend using a 1% or 2% risk per trade depending on your risk appetite. This gives a balanced approach to growth and drawdown.

Inputs Explained in Detail

configure general settings

Define symbols for trading: specifies the instruments (e.g., BTCUSD) the EA will operate on

Main magic number setup: assigns a unique identifier to separate this EA’s trades from others

Define commentary for EA orders: optional custom label attached to each order for easier tracking





configure breakeven settings

Toggle breakeven on/off: enables or disables the breakeven function for securing profits

Breakeven start distance setting: defines how far in profit (in pips) the trade must move before breakeven is triggered

Breakeven extra pips setting: adds a buffer above the entry price when moving stop loss to breakeven





news-related inputs

Toggle high impact news filter on/off: restricts trading during major economic events

Toggle medium impact news filter on/off: disables trading around medium-tier news announcements

Toggle low impact news filter on/off: blocks trades during minor news events

Trading pause duration before news: sets how long before scheduled news trading is disabled

Trading pause duration after news: defines how long to wait before resuming trading after a news event

How to enable news filter in MT4/MT5:

Go to MT4/MT5 and click tools>Options (or press ctrl+o) to open options of your MT4/MT5 terminal.

Go to the "Expert Advisors" tab.

Tick the checkbox for "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

Add this URL https://nfs.faireconomy.media and click OK.





configure risk settings

Choose lot calculation method: selects the logic used to determine position size — such as balance-based, fixed, or risk-based

Specify risk percentage per trade: defines how much of the account equity is risked per trade when dynamic sizing is enabled

Fixed lot size setup: sets a constant trade volume when using fixed lot mode





personalize trailing options

Toggle TP removal after trailing stop: removes the take profit level once the trailing stop activates

Toggle closing part of order and trailing on/off: enables partial closure of the trade followed by trailing the remaining portion

Lot percentage to close at trailing start: sets what portion of the position is closed once trailing begins

Trailing step in pips setting: defines the minimum step in price that must occur for the trailing stop to adjust

ATR timeframe for trailing setting: selects which chart timeframe is used to calculate the trailing stop using ATR





repeated order block

Enable one trade per symbol: restricts the EA to only one open trade per symbol at a time

Minimum distance between trades of the same pair: ensures a specified point gap between multiple entries on the same instrument



